It’s amazing what a little wartime can do for a man’s reputation.

Jason, for example, was an all-American, high-school nobody who once looked up to his classmate Amir (an aspiring poet who spurned him) and nursed an unrequited crush on Lynn (an aspiring artist who barely noticed him).

A decade and a half later, Jason (Quinlan Corbett) is a hero, of both the battlefield and the bestseller lists. He’s returned from the Iraq war where, oddly, he met his future wife, Madeeha (Monika Jolly), during a house-to-house raid when her old husband used her for a human shield before getting his head blown off. (“We didn’t — what is it called?” she says. “ ‘Meet cute.’ Like in those romance movies.” That’s one way to put it.)

Now Jason is in town, reading to a packed crowd from his wildly popular war memoir and staying the night with Amir (Wasim No’mani) and Lynn (Sydney Andrews), who got hitched and are still artists, but of the struggling variety. Madeeha, Jason tells them in a bar after the reading, is coming soon to start her new life as an American wife.

Tensions simmer from the start. (Thankfully, the cast, directed by John Langs, is nimble enough to dance with playwright Yussef El Guindi’s delicate style of psychological thriller.) “People of the Book” opens on a sidewalk as Amir stands in the cold outside a bookstore (comically named “Stacked”) having cheerfully walked out of Jason’s reading without ever really explaining why. Lynn gently chides him (“Jason saw you leaving”) and later, at the bar, turns her affections on her newly ripped schoolmate.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt biceps this hard,” she says, fondling him. “Carrying 140 pounds of extra weight in the field will do that to you,” he responds in a wooden, soldierly way, which serves as a thin veneer of modesty. “The body has to step up.” Yikes.

Later, Amir privately reminds the star-struck Lynn that they both opposed the war; Lynn counters that Amir is jealous of Jason’s literary success. Amir counter-counters that Jason’s memoir doesn’t smell right, like he’s hiding some unflattering truth behind Hollywood war-movie clichés. Lynn scoffs.

Couple number one in trouble: check.

Then there’s Madeeha, who shows up like the caricature of a deferential overseas bride (she even brought homemade Iraqi-style baklava), but whose name sounds ominously like Medea — the helpful, foreign wife of Greek myth, who used her magic to assist Jason and the Argonauts before taking horrible revenge when Jason hooked up with the daughter of a Corinthian king. Our 21st-century Jason keeps his distance from Madeeha, like he’s afraid to kiss or turn his back on her, but we don’t know why.

Couple number two in trouble: check.

Exactly halfway into the play, the ill-at-ease foursome gets together for dinner. We can smell the thunderclouds converging.

This is all prime territory for El Guindi (“Threesome,” “Language Rooms,” “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World”), who writes exquisitely understated dialogue with devils hiding in the corners. His characters, often in cross-cultural situations, walk through the swampy borderlands between misunderstanding and malevolence, and El Guindi is doggedly interested in charting the terrain where one masks the other. That makes for especially resonant drama in his vision of the post-9/11 U.S., where xenophobia (and its cousin xenophilia) wreak all kinds of havoc on the front lines of love and war — as if those front lines weren’t treacherous enough already.

As in other El Guindi plays, the characters in “People of the Book” start with smiling politeness until someone can’t stand the euphemizing and says something unguarded. No’mani plays Amir as the grumpiest of the quartet, but he’s a winning grump. (A comparison to an early, slightly less neurotic Woody Allen would work — if Allen references didn’t carry so much awful baggage of their own.) Jolly’s Madeeha is on the other side of the spectrum. A literature scholar and translator, she’s the most unstintingly polite but, like Medea, one gets the sense she’s got some powerful cards to play should they come in handy.

By the end, “People of the Book” has let its characters articulate several taboos (including a dream of Jason’s, in the form of a hellish game show, where he’s cajoled into confessing his not-so-noble reasons for joining the military), but bottles all that poison back into a simple domestic moment.

Spoiler alert: Watching two people chew cold pizza has never been so chilling.

“People of the Book” by Yussef El Guindi. Through Sept. 29; ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $27-$47; 206-292-7676, acttheatre.org