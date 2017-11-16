“Pancho Villa from a Safe Distance,” an experimental chamber opera about the Mexican revolutionary by artists from Austin and Mexico City, comes to On the Boards.

Pop quiz: Who was Pancho Villa?

Bandit? Revolutionary? “Bad hombre”? Guerrilla saint fighting for justice? Or a severely damaged man (probably lugging around a heavy case of post-traumatic stress disorder) who once visited a hesitant comrade’s home for dinner, ate like a starving man, wiped his mouth and promptly shot his host’s wife and daughter, saying: “Now you don’t have anyone … Grab your rifle and let’s go”?

Was he all of the above?

THEATER PREVIEW ‘Pancho Villa from a Safe Distance’ Nov. 16-19. Graham Reynolds, Shawn Sides and Lagartijas Tiradas Al Sol at On the Boards, 100 W. Roy St., Seattle; $23-$30 (206-271-2006 or ontheboards.org).

Or maybe that question is in the wrong tense.

“Pancho Villa from a Safe Distance,” at On the Boards from Nov. 16-19, seems less interested in who Villa was than who he is. The self-described “experimental chamber opera” is a haunting, elusive composite of fragments — stories, facts, myths and family lore that still flit around the dry Tex-Mex borderlands.

Something about Villa’s complicated legacy, the show’s creators say, keeps resonating with the present. In a country with the second-highest income-inequality gap among developed countries (just behind Chile and just ahead of the United States), Villa is embraced as a national hero by people who might not agree about much else. He’s an icon for the state — and for people who want to fight it.

While other recent musicals about men from the history books (“Hamilton,” “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson”) try to shine new aesthetics (hip-hop and emo rock, respectively) onto old facts, “Villa” is content to embrace its namesake’s shadows.

A few of the anecdotes — sung by a female mezzo-soprano and a male tenor, backed by a band playing a norteño-inspired score — are verifiable. In Texas, gringos actually bought tickets to the rooftop terrace of Hotel Paso del Norte to drink lemonade and watch the bloodshed across the border through binoculars. Other details, not so much. Did the teenage Villa really track down and kill a hacienda owner who had raped his sister? While U.S. Brigadier General John Pershing led a 6,000-strong manhunt through northern Mexico, did Villa’s soldiers plant taunting grave markers along the roads reading: “Here he is”? (That manhunt, by the way, was a failure.)

As a result, “Villa” — by Austin-based composer Graham Reynolds and director Shawn Sides of the Rude Mechs, plus Mexico City-based theater artists Luisa Pardo and Gabino Rodríguez — is evocative and enigmatic. (Full disclosure: I haven’t seen the show live, just on video from past performances.)

The staging looks spare: the band, led by Reynolds (playing keys in an embroidered Western-style shirt with his back to the audience), the two singers, a few clustered candles, projections on the upstage wall showing vintage photos of Villa and video of a young, soft-spoken Oaxacan man who talks about icons from the Mexican Revolution.

But that seeming simplicity is a trick. Scratch any of its surfaces and you’ll find layers. Guitarist Adrian Quesada (who has worked with Prince, GZA and Monterrey hip-hop producer Toy Selectah) plays bending chords that sound like a flat, dry landscape stubbled with creosote bushes and the occasional armadillo in the distance.

The young Oaxacan claims to “hear voices” from Villa and other revolutionary figures, learning stories that aren’t taught in school. He fast-forwards Villa’s rebellious spirit into the present, at one point digging a small, grave-like hole and praying: “For giving good and noble ideas, noble ideas to us peasants, to us natives, I thank you Lord. I thank you so much my General for showing me the road, the path to fight the bad government.”

“I wanted to write a piece where (experimental theater director) Robert Wilson could sit in the theater next to a Mexican grandmother and both be excited about it,” Reynolds said. At one recent performance, he was approached by two audience members, one whose grandfather rode with Villa, one whose grandfather rode with the Pershing manhunt. They both loved it.

While driving through Chihuahua on a research trip, Reynolds, Pardo and Rodríguez were stopped by a police officer fishing for a bribe. Once Pardo started talking about their project, Reynolds said, the officer started telling his own family stories: “He had an uncle who rode with Pancho Villa, who was clearly a hero figure to him. He was proud his family had been part of it.” They drove on. No bribe required.

If Villa is still such a vibrant, immediate figure, why the title? Why hold Villa at “a safe distance”?

“A ‘safe distance’ was an image Graham had,” Rodríguez said. “The idea of cultural appropriation, of selling tickets in El Paso to watch the revolution. Graham had this feeling of ‘I’m a bit out of the Mexican context and watching Pancho Villa from a safe distance, without feeling the suffering or consequences of the fight.’ So we wanted to make a piece that’s a bit obscure, a bit mysterious, a bit not really clear that you have the feeling, ‘oh, now I know Pancho Villa, I know why he fought, how he begins and how he ends.’ ”

That oblique approach has underwhelmed a few folks. LA Times critic Mark Wed recently knocked “Villa”, writing: “The idea seems to be that one way to impress the audience is with obscurity.”

But if you’re comfortable with moody doses of dramatic impressionism — or, even better, inspired to do a little homework about the mysterious bits — you’ll stumble into a rich, strange labyrinth. “Pancho Villa,” like its namesake, offers more moody, shadowy hints than bright explanations.