In the play “Love Letters — A True-Ly Short Epistolary Romance,” Melody and Luke are two autistic nonspeakers who fall for each other over email. It’s more complicated than most correspondence; both construct words by pointing at letters one at a time. For people with motor-sensory challenges that make it difficult or impossible to speak, some of whom have autism, this method helps them communicate with the help of a facilitator who keeps track of what they are spelling.

“I love letters, because they are the stones that build the words I depend on,” Melody says.

The play itself was written that way by Sofia Ghassaei, a 19-year-old Seattle playwright and poet who is an autistic nonspeaker. She wrote the script over hundreds of hours by employing the technique of Spelling to Communicate, a method developed to help cognitive and motor systems work together.

“Love Letters” premiered earlier this summer in a staging by Seattle company Theater of Possibility. Now, a filmed version of that production is streaming on YouTube and will be screened in-person Oct. 6 at the Seattle Film Institute.

As Melody and Luke move from online correspondence to spending time together in person, “Love Letters” explores the sensory challenges they encounter. Interspersed with original songs by Ghassaei and other nonspeaking songwriters, the show highlights the voices of those who can’t speak.

We corresponded with Ghassaei over email, discussing her inspiration, her writing process and what she wants audiences to understand about nonspeakers. Excerpts of the conversation, edited for length and clarity, follow.

How did you realize you were interested in writing plays?

It wasn’t until I saw the audience’s response to [my first play] “Words Unheard” that it really hit me that theater meant I could tell my stories in a way that hadn’t yet been done. Even though I wrote it and attended rehearsals, it’s pretty emotional to be in the audience and see it all come together.

How did your experience as a poet inform your playwriting?

Between the chunks of dialogue in both my plays, I put poems. [I] had to, my protagonists were both poets. I have been thinking in songs forever and never had the chance to write them down until a few years ago. The first one I wrote, “Treasure Box,” is in this play. A workshop with [disability advocate] Rebekah Taussig, on how our bodies tell our stories, [and] reading her book, “Sitting Pretty,” really made me think about my life as a disabled woman. [I] better go for what I want, even if it’s not what society expects.

Were parts of the show inspired by real-life events or people?

Of course, all fiction has a nugget of truth at the core. All of my characters are realistic. I don’t think I in any way exaggerated what people like me experience daily. In fact, the play glosses over many of our struggles. I don’t want to scare off the uninitiated audience with too many details; however, there are so many comorbid conditions that those with lower support needs like to sweep under the rug.

What were some of the challenges you faced putting the story together?

Well, the obvious challenge is that I can’t just grab a pen and start writing when inspiration strikes. I need my mom or other CRP [communication and regulation partner] to hold my letter board and transcribe what I spell. It’s a brontosaurously slow process. Some spellers are a bit faster, but I also have vision issues. It’s like the olden days when illiterate people needed the town scribe to read and write their letters, except most nonspeakers are not illiterate. They only lack the motor planning ability to show everyone.

My other challenge was fatigue. I tire quickly and get dysregulated, one thing non-autistic writers don’t have to deal with as often. One advantage to my situation is my memory. I have to hold on to my thoughts, at times for months or years. This has made me great at pre-writing in my head.

What are some of the misconceptions about nonspeakers you wanted to counteract?

My disability isn’t intellectual — I’m quite smart. I wouldn’t say it’s a social deficit, either. I see how people interact and, for the most part, understand. I can’t do what is expected, though, because my body rarely obeys my mind.

We nonspeakers want what everyone wants: connection, love, respect. We shouldn’t have to settle for a life of loneliness. Most autistic nonspeakers have one thing in common: We persevere despite our challenges. And no one is helping what really needs help, so we have to tenaciously hold on to hope.