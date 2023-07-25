Seattle Rep has a new artistic director. The city’s flagship playhouse announced Tuesday the appointment of Dámaso Rodríguez to the role previously held by Braden Abraham, who left to become artistic director at Writers Theatre near Chicago early this year.

Rodríguez was artistic director at Portland’s Artists Repertory Theatre for nine years before stepping down in 2021. He co-founded Los Angeles troupe Furious Theatre in 2002 and worked as associate artistic director at Pasadena Playhouse, where Furious Theatre had a longtime residency.

During Rodríguez’s tenure, Artists Rep presented a number of world premieres, including a 2018 production of Larissa FastHorse’s “The Thanksgiving Play,” which debuted on Broadway this year.

“We were fortunate to have a robust slate of talented national candidates,” Jarvis Bowers, co-chair of Seattle Rep’s search committee, said in a statement. “In selecting Dámaso, the Rep not only benefits from his impressive record of creative productions but also his commitment to engaging the full Seattle community in ‘theater at the heart of public life.’”

Rodríguez enters the role at a precarious time for regional theater. Bad news has been coming from major institutions on a regular basis lately, including layoffs at New York’s Public Theater, a programming “pause” at L.A.’s Center Theatre Group, and closer to home, the announcement in June that Seattle’s Book-It Repertory Theatre would be closing. “Theater is in freefall,” notes the headline of a recent piece by Washington Post critic Peter Marks, and a column in The New York Times last week is even gloomier, stating: “American theater is on the verge of collapse.” A lengthy examination of the regional theater crisis in American Theatre magazine documents the closures of 35 companies since March 2020.

Seattle Rep is pushing forward with an eight-show season, with a budget that’s roughly equivalent to the previous year’s, Jeffrey Herrmann, managing director, said in an email. Like last year, the Rep is budgeting for a deficit in order to continue investing in work and rebuilding audiences, he said. Herrmann estimates it will take four to five more years to return to pre-pandemic subscription and attendance levels.

Rodríguez acknowledges the difficulties of the current moment, but also says there’s a lot to be grateful for: “We’re about to open a season, and that is something we would just take for granted in the past.”

We spoke with Rodríguez about the current moment in regional theater and what he sees as the path forward. Excerpts of the conversation, edited for length and clarity, follow.

There has been some pretty tough news in the nonprofit theater world recently and it’s prompting a lot of concern about the state of regional theater. How does it feel to be stepping into a new role in that environment?

Despite all the news we’re reading, I feel really energized and optimistic. I’m obviously energized and optimistic enough to step forward. I come in feeling that we’re positioned well, and if one of the flagship theaters of Seattle is strong and can emerge through this time, that’ll bolster the whole theater scene.

I don’t think we’re going to get that audience back, whatever that audience was, whatever those numbers were — folks got out of the habit. Now you have to program in a way that not only justifies the expense and the commute and the parking and all those things that were already an issue. What’s going to create FOMO [fear of missing out]? What’s going to create a kind of emotional, visceral experience? What’s going to make it feel worth it?

What is your philosophy on programming in this era? Some have voiced regrets about programming perhaps too adventurously and driving away audiences. But others are seeing this as a time to rip up the old playbook.

[In the interview process,] I was pretty ambitious in my approach and I got the offer. Jeff Herrmann is a partner behind this idea of: We’ve got to have an audacious producing spirit. There’s nothing that I would say is revolutionary in terms of what I’m proposing for Seattle Rep. I am proposing recommitting to ambitious plays, classics that are re-imagined, an expansion of the canon of what is considered a classic, in conversation with contemporary work that is built and developed by Seattle Rep.

I think the regional theater has kind of cut itself back over the years. Playwrights learned if they want to get produced, you’ve got to write small-cast shows. Six people on stage is considered a big cast sometimes. And that’s making plays smaller and less meaningful. It’s making them less dynamic and exciting and compelling, arguably. But we’ve got to play this out in the long game. There are consequences to overspending, overreaching, betting on box office to balance your budget. That’s always a risk. But being small and making plays smaller hasn’t worked either.

How do you see your vision playing out five years down the road?

There’s a lot of talk about what the new operating models are. And maybe we’ll have started to find what that is. Some folks think the subscription model’s dead, but that’s not entirely true. It just depends on the organization. I’d like to see a more adaptable producing model, where you don’t treat all the plays the same in terms of how you make them happen. Maybe we become much more flexible about the number of weeks of rehearsal. Maybe a new play gets more time. On some level, I think you can probably sell tickets to anything; you just can’t use the same marketing formula for each one.

There’s a great commissioning program. It’s really a privilege to walk into the Rep knowing that there are devoted funds to commissioning work. I’m interested in generating more work locally — not that that hasn’t already been done. I’d like to see a strengthening in general of new work being made by a variety of companies in Seattle.

This feels like a critical time for regional theater. Do you think we’re reaching an inflection point?

I think that we have to acknowledge that the disruption caused by the shutdown — not only did it get audiences out of the habit, but it disrupted staffs. It burned people out. And we had varying degrees of success managing all of that disruption. [Now,] we have to get back up to full speed on the basics, while we’re also innovating.