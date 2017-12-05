After three years, Marya Sea Kaminski is leaving her job as associate artistic director of Seattle Repertory Theatre to become the artistic director of Pittsburgh Public Theater.

Kaminski — an actor, writer and co-founder of Washington Ensemble Theatre — steps down from her role at the Rep in June, 2018. This fall, she had directed “The Odyssey,” the Rep’s first iteration of its Public Works Project, which seeks to create theater with the community.

Kaminski will succeed Ted Pappas, who led the Public for 18 years, and will direct this season’s “Equus,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “Hamlet.”

The Public, which has been operating since 1975, expects to announce its new season next February.