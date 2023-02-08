Theater review

“Metamorphoses” is deceptive. In many ways, this 2021 play, created collectively by Sami Ibrahim, Laura Lomas and Sabrina Mahfouz and running through Feb. 26 at Seattle Rep, feels like it could be children’s theater. A quartet of actors interacts directly with its audience, speaking to us and even reacting to vocal audience reactions in a way that feels reminiscent of how you may see a children’s theater actor reacting to a child’s shouted warnings that the bad guy is right behind them. There’s even a scene late in the show that includes a singalong.

At first, that feels like an appropriate environment to conjure. After all, we gather in the theater to listen as the outstanding ensemble of Kjerstine Rose Anderson, Meme García, Nike Imoru and Darragh Kennan tell and act out modern interpretations of a collection of myths inspired by Roman poet Ovid’s poems from more than 2,000 years ago. Myths range from a creation story all the way through to the deification of Julius Caesar, including stories you may know (Orpheus and Medea both make appearances) and others you may be hearing for the first time.

Even Sibyl Wickersheimer’s set design, An-lin Dauber’s costume design, Thorn Michaels’ lighting design and Rodolfo Ortega’s sound design and compositions combine under Shana Cooper’s direction to lull you into the comfortable feeling that children’s theater can provide. Wickersheimer’s set curves around a padded circle that feels like it could be a sitting area at a library crafted specifically for folks to gather and listen to stories. And the set’s backdrop seems to magically shift depending on how the lighting hits it, morphing from an outline of mountains to a thick forest to a mass of formless bodies in a crowd.

But then an early scene brings in the audience to help settle a debate between two characters: Who gets more pleasure from sex, men or women? It’s the first glimpse at how deceptive the environment is, and it’s a juxtaposition that Cooper and the cast play with through the rest of the show. Many of Ovid’s stories detail the bloody, violent connection between the Greek gods and the humans who suffer their whims — stories you probably wouldn’t expect to hear in a children’s story circle. But those are contrasted with humorous moments, with the cast engaging playfully again with the audience as if we didn’t just watch a story of someone’s brutal death.

The play is introduced as a collection of stories about being human, and I’d add to that that they’re stories of how everything around us — be it good, bad, divine or human — irrevocably changes us. There may be myths in this play from which you draw a direct connection to your life, thinking about the way things in and out of your control can change your life. Or you may, like me, walk out feeling neutral, having enjoyed seeing these myths staged in such a creative way, but lacking any concrete takeaway beyond that. Either way, at the end of the day, the high level of artistry at play here is undeniable.