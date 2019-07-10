Joseph P. McCarthy, an actor who performed at an array of Seattle-area theaters during the past several decades, died July 2 at his Seattle home after a heart attack. He was 64.

Born in East Hartford, Connecticut, Mr. McCarthy moved to Seattle in the early 1980s, according to his niece Maire Neelis. A versatile character actor, he appeared in shows by ACT Theatre, Seattle Shakespeare Company, Seattle Public Theater, Strawberry Theatre Workshop and other companies over the years. In addition, Mr. McCarthy appeared on screen in the TV series “Z Nation,” and in several short films.

His many friends and colleagues in the Seattle theater community remember Mr. McCarthy as a good friend and a skilled theater artist in both classical and contemporary roles.

“Joe was an extremely generous person on stage and off,” said actor-director Richard Ziman. “He was always there for anyone in need. Part of what made him such a great performer was his commitment to a set of ideals and principles.”

“All of us at Seattle Shakespeare are deeply saddened by Joe’s passing,” said Jeff Fickes, communications director for Seattle Shakespeare Company, which employed Mr. McCarthy in a number of its shows. “A terrific presence on stage, a generous colleague and a truly outstanding human being, Joe will be sorely missed by all of us.”

Mr. McCarthy was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Mary McCarthy, and his sister, Sally Dale. His survivors include a son, Joel Patrick Leger; two sisters and three brothers; as well as two granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial event in Mr. McCarthy’s honor at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at Belmor Park, 2101 S. 324th St., Federal Way.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Mr. McCarthy’s name be given to Seattle Shakespeare Company and ACT Theatre.