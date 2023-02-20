Before Lauren Weedman popped up all over TV in “I know her from somewhere” guest roles, she was a prolific solo performer, cementing a reputation as a fearlessly self-lacerating monologuist, often in shows at Seattle’s late Empty Space Theatre.

And though she’s had recent parts on hit TV comedies like “Abbott Elementary” and “Hacks,” it’s her latest stage performance piece that has her most excited.

“I feel like I’ve got to get more stable as a single mom, and I’m not going to do that with the solo show,” Weedman said in a video interview from her home in Santa Monica. “But I’m so much happier. It’s so nice to turn down auditions that I don’t even [expletive] want anymore.”

“Lauren Weedman BLOWS” premieres Feb. 25 and 26 at The Triple Door, and though Weedman knows it will be an examination of her life as a mom and an artist struggling with aging and financial woes, she’s planning on letting it evolve on stage, testing out different openings and including a healthy dose of unscripted material.

Last time Weedman was on a Seattle stage, she was detailing her husband’s affair with the babysitter in ACT Theatre’s “Lauren Weedman Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” in 2018. How do you follow that up?

We spoke with Weedman about perceptions of solo performance, her return to Seattle and a particular description of herself she’s come to hate. Excerpts of the conversation, edited for length and clarity, follow.

Advertising

Your new show is billed as ‘a one-woman show for people who hate one-woman shows.’ What do you think people hate about them?

Well, I’m just going on the feedback I’ve gotten over the years. Like these women that drag their husbands against their will to come see a show or something. They’re always like, ‘They hate this kind of stuff, but this wasn’t too bad.’ I think that people just assume it’s going to be incredibly — well, they are self-indulgent.

I was doing a tour for [‘Homecoming’], this show about being adopted. The first time I had a Q&A, this one dude stood up and was like, ‘Well, what makes you think you’re so interesting?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t think that. [The producers] think that. They told me. They came to me.’

Do you think the self-consciousness you bring to your work helps tamp down some of those worries that you’re being self-indulgent?

Yes, yes. That’s probably what helps it not turn into [what] I’ve always been so irritated by [in solo shows]. Like, ‘How is he so sure of himself? How does everybody know all these answers?’ To me, it’s much more interesting to watch somebody who’s trying to figure things out. But it definitely drives me to make sure it’s as entertaining as I can make it. I would never be like, ‘Let me just get through this 15-minute story and see what I find.’

How closely does the subject matter of your new show follow along from ‘Lauren Weedman Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’?

Advertising

I don’t talk about my divorce and my ex-husband’s affair with the babysitter, which was fantastic material. Thankfully, it’s not the thing that I talk about all the time. I’m sure so many people are either disappointed by that or grateful.

It’s [about] single mom stuff and survival and being trapped in Santa Monica, and not liking it. Since COVID, when no commissions were coming in, [I thought], ‘Now, I guess I just do four lines on a TV show every six months.’ I’ve definitely been feeling like, oh man, this is why people just get depressed.

Then I had four or five people — they were all men — call me intense, and not in a kind way. I got called it over and over again. I was trying to date this guy. I broke it off with him, and then he said, ‘Probably better. Your energy is a little intense for me. I’d come to resent you.’

I had this breakthrough [realization]: My theater folk don’t call me intense. Only you guys out here, trying to fit into this world, whether it be the TV comedy world or the Santa Monica world. And I’m like, you know what? I’m a carny, and I’ve left the tent. And I need to get back to the tent.

Does returning to theater in Seattle, where you’ve premiered so many shows, provide a level of comfort?

It feels like having a wedding or a birthday party, because it’s seeing all these people I really like. Well, not just like — love. My friends in Seattle, well, they know they’re better people than the rest of the country. The smug earnestness of Seattle I love, and really my favorite people live there.