Theater review

Have something in your eye? Is your hair falling out? La Tofana’s apothecary has the cure for all that ails you — assuming, of course, you’re a resident of 17th-century Rome. Having trouble with an abusive husband and the government, police and church all turn their back? Well, Giulia Tofana’s establishment may be able to help you out there, too. In Joy McCullough’s world premiere play “La Tofana’s Poison Emporium,” presented by Seattle’s Macha Theatre Works (through Oct. 29), there aren’t many places for women to turn to when they need help, so they go to Tofana’s.

There’s a lot to love about McCullough’s fictional tale of the real Giulia Tofana, who was known for selling Aqua Tofana, a poison for women looking to murder their abusive husbands. Director Amy Poisson crafts some beautiful moments highlighting Tofana’s crucial role in women’s lives. At one point, the women in the cast dot the stage, praying for help while Bianca Raso’s Giulia Tofana and Ilze Riekstiņš’s Carmela (Tofana’s daughter) sing a hymn: “Kyrie eleison,” Greek for, “Lord, have mercy.” As they do so, they weave through the praying women, acting both as the answer to their prayers and asking for mercy themselves for the sins that come with their particular line of business.

Periodic interstitials are vividly staged as commercials. For instance, after the news comes out that a woman elsewhere was executed after using a supposedly untraceable poison that killed 1,200 men over six years, out comes Tofana, assuring everyone that her business is totally normal and does nothing suspicious ever. McCullough effortlessly lifts this play with similar winking humor throughout. Carmela, nervous as she works with arsenic for the first time, is met with quips from one of the other apothecary workers: “What, afraid you’re going to kill someone?”

I point out these moments absent laying out the plot because I got to the end of this play having very much enjoyed individual aspects of the production but feeling like something was off. It’s an odd feeling to try to describe — one that isn’t negative, but that feels like something never quite came together.

The plot develops pretty simply, with Carmela turning 16 years old and quickly learning why her mother receives under-the-table arsenic deliveries from the local priest. It’s a dangerous business her mother runs, one that has folks whispering rumors that Giulia is a witch. After Carmela finds herself alone in the apothecary one day, a woman arrives with a gash in her head courtesy of her husband, and Carmela has a choice to make.

Now, the play isn’t entirely about Carmela, which is where I begin to get a bit stuck. The show’s tensest moment is with Carmela alone in La Tofana’s for the first time, deciding whether to give out a poisonous remedy that Giulia only offers women after careful, extensive vetting. It feels like a turning point as this customer’s husband bangs on the shop’s door. But from there, it doesn’t feel like things change for Carmela. Sure, Giulia is sent running from the law, but individual character growth surprisingly seems to stagnate. Giulia tries to keep a low profile and avoid the authorities while rectifying a relationship with the church, which rejected her mom after she sought sanctuary after killing her own abusive husband. But these central stories don’t coalesce to match some of the outstanding individual moments.

This play excellently explores themes of community within the town, both the ebb and flow of public opinion and the importance of reliability. Women who rely on all sorts of Tofana’s remedies turn on her, saying they never liked her, as soon as there’s a whiff of trouble. Those who dub Giulia a witch one day, ask for help the next. Giulia, despite the risks to her own life, does anything within her power to protect the women around her, cultivating a group of peers who continually step up for the women of Rome, especially when it comes to ensuring bodily autonomy over abusive husbands as well as unwanted pregnancies. But within those communities are Giulia and Carmela, who feel like they got lost in the shuffle. So when it came time to lean on their personal growth to bring the story home, there wasn’t quite enough there to hang on to.