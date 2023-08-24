Logan Ellis isn’t new to risky propositions in the theater. As the artistic director of Theatre Battery in Kent since 2011, Ellis has worked to program the kind of artistically challenging work that might not sell a lot of tickets in cities more known for their theater scenes than Kent. Of course, ticket sales are not a meaningful metric for Theatre Battery. The company offers all its seats for free, as part of a system dubbed “radical hospitality.”

And yet, Ellis is thinking of potential pitfalls as Theatre Battery prepares to mount its first live performance since the pandemic. Milo Cramer’s “Deep Purple Wiggle,” an examination of trans and nonbinary identity, opens Aug. 26, with previews beginning Aug. 24.

“It’s pretty exhilarating and kind of terrifying. I ultimately feel really humbled and fortunate that we’re able to be doing Theatre Battery again, and, like, reporting for duty in the Kent community,” he said. “I go back and forth between these really amazing feelings of coming back into our power and also facing new fears about the risks of the theater.”

Some of that risk is inherent in producing new material that’s sensitive and personal, like “Deep Purple Wiggle,” a comedy in which two siblings wrestle with one coming out as nonbinary. Theatre Battery’s production, directed by Ellis, is the first of this new work by Cramer, whose solo musical “School Pictures” will be on stage off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons this fall. Ellis hopes that even audience members who might shy away from conversations about masculinity or identity can engage with the work.

Some of the risks are more elemental to an organization like Theatre Battery that has largely depended on grants from organizations including the Seattle Foundation and 4Culture, and generous donor relationships, to continue existing. The company’s shows are staged inside a vacant storefront in the Kent Station shopping center, donated for free — contingent on the space not being leased.

“Every year, it’s like, there’s no promises, right? There’s not, like, a promise that a year down the road that they’re going to have that space available,” Ellis said.

And Ellis notes that the company is likely at the ceiling of available arts grants to fund a season, which generally consists of a single show. This year, the total operating budget is around $18,000, with about $16,000 of that devoted to paying cast and crew.

“Sustainability may or may not be in the cards ultimately,” Ellis said. “Taking it one day at a time, our goal is to put up a show that we’re really proud of, and that excites us and is going to be fulfilling for our audience.”

Depending on the night, that audience can be filled with loyal fans who attend every year’s show, or a collection of people Ellis has never met before. Whatever the case, Theatre Battery’s audiences are the most culturally diverse he’s ever played to, thanks both to its location in Kent and the radical hospitality policy, he said.

Radical hospitality was a term first used in theater circles by Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis, and in Seattle, several companies have employed similar initiatives, with Intiman Theatre testing out a free-ticket model in 2019 and Sound Theatre Company offering a tiered pay-what-you-want system that starts at $5.

Theatre Battery has practiced radical hospitality since 2016, and for Ellis, it’s inextricable from the theater’s mission.

“To be able to say that we’re a nonprofit, I think that we need to be speaking very confidently that we are providing a service for the mutual good of a community,” he said. “Radical hospitality gives us that assurance that what we’re doing is a public service.”

About those risks: Ellis acknowledges that making theater can feel scary and unstable, particularly now and irrespective of ticket strategies. But whatever the future holds, there’s a sense of gratitude to return to a stage he wasn’t sure would be there when he was producing his graduate thesis show at Yale in February 2020.

“I remember thinking, ‘Maybe that’s the last play I’m ever going to get to do in my life,’ ” he said. “There’s something liberating and very theatrical in that — you just don’t know when it’s going to be the last one.”