If performing in a juggling and comedy troupe sounds like a young person’s game, don’t tell Paul Magid, 65, founding member of the Flying Karamazov Brothers.

From its inception as a group of street performers in Northern California in the early 1970s through several Broadway runs in the ’80s and ’90s and numerous tours since, Magid has been there. Now, he’s readying a new take on an old show: “Club Sandwich,” a noir-influenced adventure, opening Sept. 19 at Broadway Performance Hall.

“When we started doing this, I always thought, ‘This is going to be a lifelong project,’” Magid said in a phone interview. “I’m not sure that everybody else felt that way.

“Everybody ages differently. I’m fortunate enough to — knock on wood — have some pretty good genes, so I’m still totally capable of doing everything.”

Magid, who was born in Seattle and lives part of the year in Port Townsend, is the only original member of the Brothers remaining. (None were actually related; their act and stage names are borrowed from the Dostoevsky novel.)

Of the classic lineup, Howard Patterson (Ivan) pursued music and earned a master’s degree in biology, Randy Nelson (Alyosha) was dean of Pixar University for 12 years and now works for Apple, and Tim Furst (Fyodor) is a booking coordinator for Seattle’s Moisture Festival. Early member Sam Williams (Smerdyakov) became a King County Metro driver and suffered a fatal heart attack while driving a RapidRide bus on the viaduct in 2016.

The original Brothers haven’t lost touch: Magid (Dmitri) reunited with Patterson, Nelson and Furst in July for a performance at the Oregon Country Fair.

“The original energy was so strong,” he said. “We rehearsed just for a couple days, but it all came back so fast.”

But these days, Magid is looking to the future even as he resurrects a show from Karamazov days of yore.

Co-starring members of Port Townsend’s NANDA — a performance troupe that calls themselves “ninja acrobaticalists” — “Club Sandwich” features the exploits of three millionaires (NANDA members Tomoki Sage, Chen Pollina and Jules McCoy Schafer) and their accommodating butler (Magid).

“The NANDA boys grew up around (the Flying Karamazov Brothers),” Magid said. “I know that’s part of why they’re doing what they do and how they do it. Of course, they do it in a really different way than we did. They have their own voice.”

The origins of “Club Sandwich” predate the Flying Karamazov Brothers, with Magid first working on elements of the show for a detective skit in college. That segment made an appearance in various Karamazov acts before becoming a full-fledged “theater of the absurd” show that played at ACT Theatre in 1996.

Magid has rewritten the show to incorporate the talents of the NANDA members, who he’s quick to point out are half his age. But the typical Karamazov blend of music, “shotgun humor” and juggling is intact, Magid said.

A signature bit involves performers playing the marimba while simultaneously juggling and dancing.

“It’s incredibly embarrassing until you actually put all the pieces together, so you kind of want to learn it in private for a while,” Magid said.

This iteration of “Club Sandwich” began with a “look-see” production in Port Townsend in 2017, and it’s maintained those roots. The show is being financed by Port Townsend community members and 20 percent of any profits are pledged to local nonprofits, Magid said.

And though Magid hopes to book “Club Sandwich” for touring performances around the country in 2020, it’s the local connection that matters now.

“Doing a commercial run in a theater supported by our local community — I’ve never done that before. It’s totally a new thing for me,” he said. “Knowing that my community is behind me is really meaningful.”

‘Club Sandwich,’ performed by the Flying Karamazov Brothers. Sept. 19-Oct. 6; Broadway Performance Hall, 1625 Broadway, Seattle; $45-$65; fkb.com