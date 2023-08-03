Theater review

Is a single song enough to make a musical worthwhile?

Let’s be clear: There are a number of rousing moments in the revival of “1776,” Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone’s 1969 show about the events leading up to the American Revolution, now onstage at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in a national tour stop.

Rousing is hardly radical though, and it’s not until the show is nearly over that directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus’ output lives up to their ambitions. That’s when “Molasses to Rum” happens. Sung by South Carolina delegate Edward Rutledge (Kassandra Haddock), who wants anti-slavery language stricken from the Declaration of Independence, the number exposes the hypocrisy of the Northern delegates and their reliance on the slave trade for a certain way of life — and in many cases, their own status as slaveholders.

In Page and Paulus’ staging, “Molasses to Rum” isn’t just an interrogation of American exceptionalism. It lays bare the cognitive dissonance at the heart of the American experiment, splitting a congressional debate down the middle to let the horrors of a slave auction emerge.

In a vacuum, this version of “Molasses to Rum” is a stunningly harrowing piece of theater, but it hits especially hard because most of the rest of the show is mired in its own exercise of cognitive dissonance, layering revolutionary aesthetics over a fundamentally stodgy work. With a diverse cast of female, transgender and nonbinary actors, this revival successfully reminds us of the people who weren’t given a seat at the table in the formation of this country. Reframing “1776” at a deeper level proves difficult.

That critique was also leveled by Seattle actor Sara Porkalob, who starred as Rutledge in the Broadway production and ignited controversy with an interview in Vulture where she frankly outlined her issues with decisions made onstage and off. “The play is a relic. It is a dusty, old thing,” she said.

Some critics have opined that the national tour corrects some of the mistakes of the Broadway staging, particularly around the way the cast approaches its portrayal of the cadre of white men who debated whether America should declare independence from Britain. But there’s no getting around the mishmash of goofily comic and maudlin tones “1776” largely operates in, nor is there a satisfying solution to its essentially toothless perspective on the founders’ moral failings.

Benjamin Franklin (played by an entertaining Liz Mikel as perpetually bemused) underlines the show’s big idea, exclaiming, “What will posterity think we were — demigods? We’re men.” But the conception of the founders as flawed individuals in “1776” feels like especially weak tea juxtaposed with Page and Paulus’ transformational aims.

Franklin is a sleepy, lazy lech. John Adams (an excellent Gisela Adisa, whose forceful presence jolts the first act’s heavy exposition) is obnoxious and condescending. Thomas Jefferson (Nancy Anderson) would rather sleep with his wife, Martha (Connor Lyon), than write the Declaration of Independence — the basis for Act 1 closer “He Plays the Violin.” As gorgeous as Lyon’s vocals are, the innuendo-laden song about Jefferson’s sexual prowess plays remarkably out-of-touch here. Notably, Sally Hemings, the enslaved woman upon whom Jefferson fathered six children, does not get a say.

The missteps aren’t confined to the source material. “The Egg,” a corny song where Adams, Franklin and Jefferson compare America to “the eagle inside,” is accompanied by projections of clips of the Civil Rights Movement. Co-opting the image of Malcolm X to amplify a hollow paean to the Founding Fathers’ courage does nothing but flatten the whole of American history into greeting-card-level sentiment.

But then: “Molasses to Rum,” the very next song. Ultimately, this “1776” is an interesting failure that strains against the limits imposed by its origin text. In that moment though, the limits are gone.