Early on in Artistic Director Mathew Wright’s tenure at ArtsWest, director Roy Arauz said the company blew his mind. Arauz’s first credit as a stage manager was working with then-Artistic Director Christopher Zinovitch on an early 2000s production of “Blood Brothers.” While Zinovitch took some risks as artistic director, Arauz said, it was the company’s 2015 production of “Green Day’s American Idiot,” in which seats were removed to create a multilevel, hyper-immediate production, that showed him a company heading in an exciting direction.

“The work that’s being produced there, this is what theater should be doing now — taking huge risks,” said Arauz, who is directing ArtsWest’s season-opening show, “Swimming While Drowning,” by Emilio Rodriguez (through Oct. 23). “After the pandemic, for some of us, there was a hope that theater would reset and do something, like completely change. It’s been disappointing to see the majority of theaters just go back to doing theater the way they were doing it before.”

If you ask Wright, who joined the West Seattle company in 2014, this direction comes back to the company’s mission: “to produce artistic events that provoke conversation, incite the imagination and use live theater as a powerful agent of change.” So, during the pandemic, they introduced an associate artist program, which joins with their efforts to match plays produced on stage with art featured in their gallery, to offer audiences a peek into Wright and ArtsWest’s vision of the future of theater.

“Last year was a big testing season,” Wright said, “like, what sort of work should we be doing? I think all of us in the theater last year tested a bunch of stuff. This year is very much about taking, what did we learn last year and how can we build on that?”

One test was working with a group of associate artists. This season is the second planned alongside associate artists who would meet with Wright every couple of weeks, bringing in show ideas for discussion. The most recent iteration included Seattle actor Gloria Alcalá and Brown Soul Productions co-founder Alma Davenport, as well as Arauz.

“The way you get a unique and totally fulfilling experience is by getting more of a diversity of perspectives in the room when you’re choosing the work,” Wright said. “[‘Swimming While Drowning’] is a play that I wouldn’t necessarily have known about if I was just curating the season myself in a vacuum.”

Instead, he was introduced to the play by Arauz, who had actually worked closely with the playwright on the world premiere of the play in 2017. The play blends the worlds of theater and poetry as it tells the story of two teenagers who meet at an LGBTQ+ homeless shelter in Los Angeles. The play is interspersed with poetry performances, so the set (designed by Burton Yuen) is part shelter and part poetry lounge. It was a play that Wright said the entire group latched onto straight away.

Corinne Park-Buffelen, ArtsWest’s relationship manager and inaugural member of the associate artists program, hopes that this system of season planning can become a model for other theaters.

“It has pushed our work to be so much more inclusive and experimental in a way that takes really good risks,” said Park-Buffelen.

Park-Buffelen, who first worked with ArtsWest as an actor in the 2018 production of Jiehae Park’s “Peerless,” spearheads the curation of the organization’s gallery space. Each year, she goes through submissions from local artists and creates matches based on theme or subject matter.

Alongside “Swimming While Drowning,” ArtsWest is highlighting the work of Seattle photographer and artist Nick Shiflet. “The Shifter Scrolls: Inked Hiking,” on view through Nov. 11, includes drawings based on eight days of hiking in Glacier National Park in 2021 and a collection of work from hiking in the Mount Baker area. Shiflet combines his photography of the location with an ink drawing, creating a physical manifestation of the emotions and feelings he experienced while in nature. Park-Buffelen said she felt his work echoed the feeling of sorting through complex emotions and reckoning with your thoughts while on a journey — even if it’s a metaphorical one like in “Swimming While Drowning.”

For a different sort of connection, Park-Buffelen pointed to March’s planned production of “Spectrum Stories,” a theater piece collaboratively written and performed by a neurodiverse creative team, created with Lauren Goldman Marshall and Theater of Possibility. Park-Buffelen is planning to partner with Seattle’s Vibrant Palette Arts Center, which works with adult artists with developmental, mental and physical disabilities, for this production.

Village Theatre managing director Laura Lee, who served as ArtsWest’s managing director from 2013 to July 2022, said that, due to the organization’s smaller size, the impact of ArtsWest can be overlooked within the Seattle theater ecosystem. Before the pandemic, ArtsWest used to host conversations, making the venue an arena for the conversations they’re hoping to foster with their work on and offstage.

“ArtsWest became a gathering space,” Lee said, “where communities could come together to explore the power of theater and how we all could find a way into this powerful medium.”

And though Wright said the company is in good shape coming out of the pandemic, with Lee adding that ArtsWest was able to pay off all its debt and become full owners of the building it occupies, Wright acknowledged that they haven’t quite returned to their pre-pandemic budget levels, which had them around $1 million in expenses. As they continue to restore programming, he said they’re looking at slowly bringing back those conversations.

“Whether they happen here or they happen elsewhere,” Wright said, “you’d like people to feel as though they have a safe space in which to have difficult conversations.”