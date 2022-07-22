Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning megahit musical “Hamilton” is returning to Seattle, running Aug. 3-Sept. 11 at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets appear to be starting at $59 at ticketmaster.com. But here’s how you can enter a digital lottery for $10 tickets.

There will be 40 $10 tickets for every performance. The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, and will close at noon Thursday, July 28, for tickets to the first week of performances Aug. 3-6.

After that, digital lotteries will begin again at 10 a.m. each Friday, and close at noon the following Thursday, for the upcoming week’s performances, according to a news release from Broadway at the Paramount.

To enter the lottery, you must be 18 or older and use the Hamilton app, available for iOS and Android devices. Notifications will be sent to winners (and non-winners) between 1-4 p.m. each Thursday via email and mobile push notification. Winners — who may purchase up to two tickets — have two hours to pay for tickets.

“Hamilton” last came to Seattle in 2018, when some resale tickets on Ticketmaster’s secondary market went for more than $1,000.