In Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Cost of Living,” she examines two relationships between disabled and nondisabled people: an unemployed truck driver, separated from his wife who has quadriplegia resulting from an accident; and a wealthy graduate student with cerebral palsy, and his caretaker.

If these sound like scenarios ripe for sentimentality, Majok’s script dispels that notion immediately with an introductory note: “Self-pity has little currency in these characters’ worlds.”

That stance makes it an ideal fit for Sound Theatre Company, whose commitment to equitable programming has long included authentic portrayals of disability on stage. Sound’s production of “Cost of Living” runs through July 1 at 12th Avenue Arts, with a host of accessible performances offered, including sensory-friendly and captioned options.

“There’s a lot of concern about tropes for artists who are disabled — tropes of pity and how people engage with people who are disabled,” said Teresa Thuman, Sound’s founding co-artistic director and director of the play. “[They] pop up all the time, particularly in popular culture and film.

“[‘Cost of Living’] is not about disability. It is impossible to ignore that it foregrounds it in any production because it says explicitly: must cast disabled actors in those roles. But the piece itself is really about many different ways that people experience isolation, loneliness, alienation. It speaks to multiple communities about how there’s these social structures that keep us segregated from each other.”

The 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner for drama, “Cost of Living” marked Majok’s Broadway debut in a production last year. Her nuanced depictions of working-class people and immigrants have been well-represented on Seattle stages, including a 2018 production of “Ironbound” at Seattle Public Theater and a staging of “Sanctuary City” at Seattle Rep slated for next year. Majok’s Seattle connections stretch back further, to 2013 commission “reWilding” with dearly departed experimental troupe The Satori Group.

Thuman has been hoping to stage “Cost of Living” for nearly that long, since it started drawing buzz in disability theater circles in 2016 when it premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Sound has a long line of emails stretching back about eight years requesting performance rights, she said.

No matter the subject matter, Sound has worked to continually increase the number of accessible performances for each of its productions, a process that requires outreach to various communities to let them know what’s being offered, Thuman said. Among the offerings for “Cost of Living”: accessibility performances for the deaf and hard of hearing community and the blind and low-vision community. Because COVID-19 concerns are prominent for some in the disability community, several shows will require proof of vaccination. (All shows will require masking.)

The commitment to accessibility extends to the show’s set design, structured with audience seating on both sides that allows room for up to 20 wheelchairs.

“I’ve heard from folks who worked on it on Broadway that there were so few wheelchair-accessible seats in the Broadway theater, that became kind of the big thing: How do you get those seats if that’s your only way to view it?” said Thuman, who, along with cast members Gerald Waters and Teal Sherer and assistant directors Andrea Kovich and Clark Matthews, is a wheelchair user.

In the play, the two parallel stories of connection and disconnection proceed on separate tracks but eventually cross paths. In her New York Times review, Maya Phillips called the play “wrenching” as it dealt with questions about how we connect with and care for people, and what that costs. “This production either broke or mended something in me,” Phillips wrote. “I felt — brilliantly, painfully, cathartically.”

That catharsis is meant to be universal, Thuman said.

“It’s a human story,” she said. “It’s not like a club where you have to be disabled to understand how this works. The other characters have to learn a lot in relationship with the disabled characters, so that learning curve feels very authentic in the sense of how everyone grows to be more comfortable together. I really want people to feel like it’s a story for anyone who likes good theater. It’s not for a narrow group of people.”