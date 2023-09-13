Theater review

What’s in a famous name? Two high-energy plays tackle that creative complication — how do you tell a new story about a character your audience already knows — by slathering it with meta humor and digging into deeper questions of how, or if, we choose to grow up.

“Matt & Ben”

In 2002, when the two-hander “Matt & Ben” premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival, its leading characters, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, were Oscar winners, ascendant movie stars and, in the case of Affleck, regular tabloid fodder thanks to his high-profile relationships. The play’s writers and original stars, Brenda Withers and Mindy Kaling (who went on to TV stardom in “The Office”), were recent college grads with artistic aspirations and pop-culture fascinations, who turned their friendship and ambition into a clever, incisive one-act play about friendship and ambition.

Twenty-one years later, a lively production of “Matt & Ben” now running at ArtsWest stars Nabilah Ahmed as Matt, a type-A try-hard determined to be a capital-A Actor, and Jacquelyn Miedema as Ben, a laid-back jokester coasting on his innate likability. The pair, who have been best friends since high school, are living on pizza and cheese puffs and struggling to adapt “The Catcher in the Rye” into a screenplay when the script for “Good Will Hunting” very literally drops from the sky. Is it a curse? A blessing? What are they going to do with it?

The answer to that question doesn’t really matter; it’s how these two friends navigate the decision that merits exploration. As tidily directed by Zenaida Rose Smith (with shout-outs to set designer Adair Margaret and props master Cory Southwell for the flashback-inducing, garbage-strewn ‘90s apartment), both Ahmed and Miedema turn in excellent performances as the uptight Matt and the doofy Ben, respectively. Both are clear and specific without veering into celebrity impression, and, most important, there’s no doubt how much these two very different men mean to each other.

There’s no way — and no need — to separate what we know about Affleck, Damon, Kaling or Withers from our experience of the play; on the contrary, the piece relies on the audience filling in pop-culture blanks to complete its comedic circuitry. Affleck’s desire to meet MTV star Daisy Fuentes because “I like Latin women” was funny in 2002 because Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were the talk of the tabloids, and in 2023, wouldn’t you know it, they’re back at it again. What feels like a random celebrity guest appearance from Gwyneth Paltrow (Miedema again) gets laughs because we know that she and Affleck would go on to become a celebrity couple in the play’s future (and our very distant past).

For a play about ambition, the work itself isn’t all that ambitious, but that’s not a knock — the script does what it does very well. Our cultural celebrity obsession hasn’t gotten any less frantic in the past 20 years, and even though Damon and Affleck are no longer the subject of hot-young-Hollywood fascination, there’s still plenty to love in this story of two friends at a crossroads, and much to recognize in the heartbreak of realizing your parallel lives may have to diverge.

Much like Affleck (or at least this play’s apparent opinion of him), “Matt & Ben” may be nothing to write home about intellectually, but it is a lot of fun, and what’s not to like about that?

“Matt & Ben” Through Oct 1; ArtsWest, 4711 California Ave S.W., Seattle; $5-$45; wheelchair-accessible tickets and assisted listening devices available; 206-938-0339; artswest.org More

“Peter and the Starcatcher”

When deployed less deftly, unfortunately, jokes that rely on an audience’s knowledge of the future can sink a show rather than help it soar. In Reboot Theatre Company’s “Peter and the Starcatcher,” now running at Theatre Off Jackson, the tenderhearted origin story of the boy who would become Peter Pan founders in an inconsistent production helmed by Riley Gene.

The play by Rick Elice, based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson with music by Wayne Barker, begins on a high-seas voyage from Victorian England, as two ships zip toward a remote island ferrying precious cargo. On one ship, a nameless orphan boy (Rhys Daly) and his orphan fellows meet a girl named Molly (Mariah Lee Squires), who teaches them about the magical substance “star stuff,” which must be protected at all costs — especially from pirates.

The emotional heart of the show beats thanks to lovely performances by Squires and Daly as two friendless souls who are changed forever by one another. Otherwise, the chaotic, crowded staging and undifferentiated characters make it hard to track the story, as does the cast’s wildly uneven facility with language — and not being understood is a big problem in a show that relies on wordplay.

As the pun-loving, throat-slitting pirate Black Stache, Karin Terry chews the scenery into splinters but misses the moments of actual menace necessary to propel this character, and therefore the show, forward. In fairness, humor this broad is deceptively difficult to pull off, and unfortunately this “Starcatcher” seems to always be in on the joke — a comedy death sentence. The self-referential or anachronistic humor (Black Stache loves bon mots like “I’m sure your milkshake brings all the boys to the yard”) on which this show is built only works when set against a clear, contrasting tone, which “Starcatcher” never manages to establish.

Reboot is certainly a company to pay attention to; it programs interesting, ambitious work that it approaches with creativity, curiosity and joy, but this one got away from it.