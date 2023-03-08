“Between Two Knees” takes theatergoers through some of the worst hardships Native people have faced — massacres, boarding schools, oppression.

It’s a comedy.

And it’s OK to laugh, a narrator named Larry reassures audience members at the start of the play, playing at Seattle Rep through March 26. Don’t worry. It’s fine. Your privilege will still be intact when you leave. So sit back, enjoy the ride and laugh with us.

“Between Two Knees” follows one family through their experiences beginning with the Wounded Knee Massacre in 1890, when nearly 300 Lakota people were killed by U.S. Army soldiers, to the Wounded Knee Occupation of 1973, a 71-day takeover of the South Dakota town by American Indian Movement activists to protest corruption and broken treaties.

The creators are an intertribal comedy troupe called the 1491s whose five members have shot to fame over the past few years with the wildly popular and award-winning “Reservation Dogs,” an FX show that’s sat atop dozens of “best of” lists.

The 1491s — Sterlin Harjo (Seminole and Muscogee), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Dallas Goldtooth (Mdewakanton Dakota and Diné), Ryan RedCorn (Osage) and Migizi Pensoneau (Ponca and Ojibwe) — were on the precipice of mainstream success when the Oregon Shakespeare Festival commissioned them to write the play, which premiered in 2019. “Reservation Dogs” co-creator and showrunner Harjo received a text from fellow creator Taika Waititi that he had sold the show while the group was writing “Between Two Knees.” The members, who are based in different states, are all different combinations of writers, actors and producers on “Reservation Dogs.”

The play landed Wilson a writing role on “Rutherford Falls” after co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas saw the production. He’s also acted on both shows, playing Jumbo on “Reservation Dogs” and Wayne on “Rutherford Falls.” Wilson wrote “Stay Gold Cheesy Boy,” a Season 2 “Reservation Dogs” episode that was in Entertainment Weekly’s best episodes of 2022 roundup. He’s been back at work for Season 3, which he described as hilarious, unexpected and “one of the funniest seasons yet.”

All the works showcase Native humor, but “Between Two Knees,” directed by Eric Ting, is far more pointed and dark in its depiction of Indigenous peoples’ tragic history. But remember, it’s OK to laugh.

“If we’re going to talk about our trauma, we’re going to laugh about it and it’s going to be on our terms,” Wilson said. “Because that’s our power that belongs to us.”

In a recent conversation, Wilson and Ting spoke about the play’s role in the theater scene, laughing as a coping mechanism and the impact of Native representation. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

When you started “Between Two Knees,” “Reservation Dogs” wasn’t made yet, and the 1491s’ writing focused on live comedy and viral YouTube videos. With your experiences and success now, has that changed how you approach the play?

Wilson: I’d say so. We’ve edited so many scripts and written so much since then that we really looked at this work and fondly looked at this work and we’re like, “Oh hello little baby, let’s help you grow a little bit.” Because we’ve grown as a collective and me being a part of that, it was really cool to be able to go in there and be, like, “Oh man, like this is way too wordy. Let’s cut this scene in half.”

Ting: When we were first putting this thing together, the metaphor that I use is building and flying a plane at the same time. What is special about theater is that it is a living and breathing thing and something like “Between Two Knees” has at its heart an ethic of sketch comedy, which is being able to vividly and dynamically receive what the audience is giving you. And to carry that audience on a journey with you in the moment is one of the extraordinary things about live theater. And when you’ve got a group of actors like this, that are so adept at working with text by the [writers] that feels at times so elastic, you can make really, really amazing things happen.

What modifications did you make for the Seattle production?

Ting: There’s one section in the play that is often adapted for each specific production, which is the wheel of Indian massacres segment early in the play. And we’ve always tried to make sure that the massacres that are referred to by name and description are local. It hasn’t been too hard to find those.

Wilson: We don’t have any Amazon jokes or Starbucks … yet.

Ting: If you want to write them, Bobby, send them my way, we’ll put them in.

“Reservation Dogs” and “Rutherford Falls” have been watched by millions of people. I also thought of a recent episode in “The Last of Us,” which featured Graham Greene and Elaine Miles in a short but impactful scene as a couple laughing through the apocalypse. Do you think all these might give the audience more of an idea of what they’re getting into?

Wilson: “Reservation Dogs,” “Rutherford Falls” and in “The Last of Us,” all of these things are in the national stage of popular culture and what’s considered relevant right now in our society. And I do think that because of the amount of people that have seen [the shows] that maybe this isn’t more digestible, but the preconceived notions that we’re talking about, that people had about Natives, are starting to shift a bit.

And Graham Greene and Elaine Miles have been around for decades, and this was a mainstream HBO show.

Wilson: Yeah, like Graham Greene did “Maverick” way back in the day and that was like the most genuine Native comedy I’ve seen in a major motion picture. And it’s one of those moments that’s always stood out in comedy, in Native humor. When we talk about representation, that was pretty cool. Hopefully that’s sort of what we’re doing now, many years later.

You’ve mentioned comedians like Charlie Hill (Oneida Nation of Wisconsin) and Mel Brooks as inspirations. How was Mel Brooks’ work a model for the play and of comedy as a means of coping?

Wilson: One of our big inspirations was pieces like “History of the World” that we grew up watching when we were kids and those things are so silly, you know? And he’s talking about some really dark [expletive] and a lot of them, like the [Spanish] Inquisition, he turned it into a Broadway number. Like that is one of the darkest moments in human history. People are getting tortured in unimaginable, unspeakable ways. And this is a guy whose people went through this and he gets to write this goofy interpretation that always made me laugh.

But it led me to sort of learn about these darker histories, and a lot of the aim of what we were doing was, like, well, if people think they know about a thing, and as a very obviously Indigenous person, I get it all the time on the street, of strangers being like, “I knew an Indian person,” or “It’s terrible what happened to you guys.” I’ve been apologized to throughout my life. But it’s better than the folks who have literally thrown [expletive] at me from their cars. I think a lot of that gets into the play that we wrote and so we try to make it silly and to laugh about it. And I think that’s important. It helps us process it at least, in a much healthier way, you know, than punching a hole in the drywall or something.

Ting: There’s a long history of comedy as resistance, right? Of the tool of comedy as active resistance. There’s something about this notion of comedy [that] primes us to actually engage with issues that we would otherwise disengage from. The comedy is what allows us to sort of enter into these conversations, around the challenges of the world.

Who is your ideal audience?

Wilson: The ideal audience is honestly Indians from grade school to elder, for them to experience this stuff sort of together. We see these people go through some of the worst [expletive] that a human can go through and then still come out as a family, as a community and as people who are whole with each other when they’re together. We had these crazy, hard conversations leading up to this story about the generations of people going through these traumas and trying to deal with it and then constantly hitting roadblocks that are either systemic or they’re internal or whatever they may be. I just hope that Indians can watch it and think about our own families and how amazing it is that we can still survive and thrive and be together and you know, Indians are awesome. Just give us a chance and we’ll cure diabetes.