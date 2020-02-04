The hugely popular musical “Hamilton” will return to Seattle May 11-June 20, 2021, as part of Broadway at The Paramount’s 2020-21 season.

Subscription renewals for the season (which includes “The Band’s Visit,” “My Fair Lady” and “Jesus Christ Superstar,” among others) started Tuesday. New subscriptions will go on sale in late March, at a date to be announced.

Single tickets for each show will go on sale at a later date, to be announced by Seattle Theatre Group. See stgpresents.org for more details about the season and for future announcements.

In 2018, when the Tony, Pulitzer and Grammy Award-winning “Hamilton” came to Seattle for the first time, demand was so high, some resale tickets were going for well over $1,000 on the secondary market.

A filmed version of the musical starring Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast (from a performance four years ago) will be distributed by Walt Disney Company to movie theaters around the country on Oct. 15, 2021.