Broadway’s buzziest show is headed to Puerto Rico.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing “Hamilton” there in early 2019 for a three-week run — during which he’ll reprise his leading role of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

It’s a dream come true for Miranda — who has deep familial roots to the island — to bring the wildly popular musical to the island, which suffered horrific damage in September from Hurricane Maria.

“When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role,” Miranda said in a statement Wednesday. “In the aftermath of Maria, we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

The performances will take place from Jan. 8-27, 2019, at Teatro UPR, which is perhaps Puerto Rico’s most famous theater. The venue sustained considerable damage in the hurricane but is slated to be repaired in time for the “Hamilton” shows.

The announcement comes days after Miranda, who was born in New York City, revealed that the non-profit organization founded by his father, the Hispanic Federation, was donating $2.5 million to various charities to help Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the devastating storm.

“Hamilton” remains the hottest ticket on Broadway nearly three years after its January 2015 premiere. Miranda, 37, starred in his final Broadway performance of “Hamilton” in July 2016.

Miranda has been vocal in his support of helping Puerto Rico recover after Maria, and made headlines in September when he tweeted President Trump was “going straight to hell” after he criticized Puerto Rican officials.