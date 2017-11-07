The Seattle run of "Hamilton" at Paramount Theatre is now sold out. But there is still a small chance of getting tickets in the future.

According to Broadway at the Paramount, which is bringing the show to Seattle: “Tickets for the Seattle engagement of Hamilton are no longer available. We encourage you to check back periodically between now and the engagement as additional tickets may become available. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 Orchestra seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. Sign up for the Broadway at The Paramount eClub to get the latest updates on the show.”

“Hamilton” is scheduled to run at the Paramount Theatre from Feb. 6 to March 18. The clamor for tickets to the show was such that those wanting tickets had to first register through Ticketmaster to even get a chance of being selected to buy tickets. When tickets went on sale Monday morning, some were able to buy tickets fairly quickly, while others faced frustration.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical about the life of Alexander Hamilton has inspired intense fervor since its Broadway debut and has won 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. The Paramount show will be part of a national tour of “Hamilton.”