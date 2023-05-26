The hills will be alive with the sound of music this weekend at Bremerton’s Kitsap Forest Theater: On Wednesday, a federal judge issued an emergency ruling regarding a property dispute between two Western Washington nonprofits that had threatened to cancel the outdoor theater’s centennial season.

The Mountaineers Players, a volunteer theater troupe affiliated with the Seattle-based outing club, plans to raise the curtain Sunday on “The Sound of Music.” Theatergoers will park, then walk a quarter-mile along a forested footpath to the 500-capacity theater to watch the show.

The parking lot and an access road on the adjacent property, owned by Bremerton-based nonprofit Keta Legacy Foundation — also known as Mountaineers Foundation — are at the center of a temporary restraining order granted by the federal judge this week, the latest volley in a long-running lawsuit between the similarly named organizations.

Had the order been denied, this summer’s performances of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic and “Seussical, the Musical” would have been canceled.

On May 17, the caretaker for the Mountaineers property discovered locks had been changed on the gates at one of the site’s parking lots and along the access road. The Keta Legacy Foundation owns these two parcels, which The Mountaineers have used for decades under an easement that the foundation now disputes. This road provides the only vehicular access to the theater for emergency vehicles, and for transporting props, sound equipment, lighting and patrons who cannot walk the short, steep forest path.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Lasnik issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday prohibiting Keta from “impairing or impeding defendant’s access” to the areas for the duration of the summer theater season. The court expects to rule on the legality of the easement Sept. 1.

Lasnik ordered the foundation to maintain status quo by providing road and parking lot access, and for the club to post a $10,000 bond against any damage they may cause to foundation property.

A long legal road led to last week’s gate drama.

The outdoor theater, as well as a cabin and yurt, sit on a 20-acre property owned by The Mountaineers. The access road crosses the surrounding rhododendron preserve, owned by Keta Legacy Foundation.

The Mountaineers once were the sole landowner. In 1968, club board members created the Keta Legacy Foundation as a tax-exempt entity to field donations. (The Foundation maintains it has always been independent.) The club transferred its land holdings to the foundation in 1985, but retained a parcel. The transaction included a written agreement establishing the easement that allows The Mountaineers to cross foundation property to reach the theater, and for the foundation to access the preserve’s trailhead on Mountaineers property. The arrangement persisted for decades. Keta has challenged the legality of this written agreement and a federal court is expected to rule on the issue in September.

In 2011, The Mountaineers became a 501(c)3 tax-deductible charitable organization and began instructing donors to give directly to the club, not the foundation. The foundation made its last grant to The Mountaineers in 2015 and added Keta Legacy Foundation to its name in 2018. Today, the organization bills itself as “Keta Legacy Foundation also known as Mountaineers Foundation.”

On April 30, 2019, The Mountaineers sent a cease and desist letter, demanding the foundation stop using the name “Mountaineers.”

The feud spilled into the U.S. District Court of Western Washington that autumn, when the Bremerton foundation accused the Seattle outing club of willful fraud for encouraging donors to give to The Mountaineers. Keta Legacy Foundation also argued it had sole entitlement to use the “Mountaineers” brand for fundraising purposes. The club filed a countersuit to strip the foundation of the “Mountaineers” moniker, and the 1985 easement became a bargaining chip, with the foundation’s lawyers offering theater access in exchange for trademark rights to “Mountaineers.”

Still, the neighbors managed to stay on hospitable terms.

Mountaineers board chair Gabe Aeschliman and foundation board president Jeff Wirtz established last year’s access agreement in spring 2022. The Mountaineers produced their theater season with reliable backstage road access and the foundation conducted construction and restoration on the preserve with equipment staged on theater property.

That agreement expired at the end of last year. In February, Lasnik issued a motion for summary judgment affirming The Mountaineers’ right to use their name for fundraising purposes, but did not bar Keta from continuing to be known as Mountaineers Foundation. That issue is expected to go to trial.

Aeschliman broached a new short-term agreement with Wirtz on April 7, but early in May, Wirtz suggested no such reprise was in the offing this year.

“Regarding the Reciprocal Access Agreement, it’s probably a good idea to table any discussions until we hear back from the court on the parties’ easement rights,” he wrote.

Wirtz said the Foundation would not start settlement negotiations until it received a signed nondisclosure agreement, and closed the door on crafting a new set of terms to allow The Mountaineers to cross the foundation’s property during this theater season. The foundation had changed the locks the day before.

Keta Legacy Foundation declined to make Wirtz available for an interview.

On May 19, The Mountaineers filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, requesting Lasnik compel the foundation to restore access so the centennial season could continue as the court considers the validity of the 1985 easement.

Citing what it alleged was negligent past trail work and summer camp activities by The Mountaineers, Keta requested that the court order the club to post a $5 million bond to cover possible environmental damage on the preserve. Lasnik ruled that theatergoers were not responsible for past incidents on the preserve, but nevertheless ordered The Mountaineers to post a $10,000 bond.

While the gate was locked, Mountaineers CEO Tom Vogl spent last weekend helping the crew move props by hand down to the stage. Drama of the legal variety is not what the Mountaineers Players sought to kick off their centennial.

Queen Anne resident Mark Walters, 49, plays Herr Zeller in “The Sound of Music” this year, while his daughters Maisy, 10, and Reeve, 8, play Marta and Gretl, respectively. Outdoor musical theater has been a family tradition for over a decade: Sophie, 19, played Gretl in the 2010 “Sound of Music” alongside her mother, Beaven Walters, 49, as Maria, and says the experience inspired her to pursue a degree in acting. Walters family members have performed in 11 Kitsap Forest Theater productions.

Cast members camp on site and prepare communal meals in the cabin, turning strangers into friends. The Memorial Day curtain raiser is timed for peak rhododendron bloom.

“We fell in love with the whole experience,” Mark Walters said. A last-minute cancellation, he continued, “would be devastating not just to me but to my entire family.”