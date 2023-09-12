Theater review

Sisters Patricia and Julia Castillo are about to be rich.

Maybe.

That all depends on whether a gambit to renovate their childhood home on an HGTV-style reality show pays off. If so, they can cash in on the skyrocketing real estate market in the gentrifying neighborhood.

In Eliana Pipes’ “Dream Hou$e,” now on stage from Washington Ensemble Theatre in a production directed by Suz Pontillo, the ancestral Castillo home has good bones but needs some updates to the details — the prototypical home-improvement show conundrum.

Pipes’ play has the opposite problem. While many of her scenes are vivid and emotionally acute and her characters are conflicted in intriguing ways, the play’s structure is underbuilt. A high-concept show that often seems indifferent to its own concept, “Dream Hou$e” is almost as minimally sketched as WET’s basic wood-frame set design.

Older sister Patricia (Adriana Hillas) has been living in the home, passed down through several generations of the family, putting her career as an accountant on pause to care for her mother until her recent death. Younger sister Julia (Antonieta Carpio) is six months pregnant and hasn’t been around much lately. Flipping the dutiful-firstborn trope, Pipes positions Patricia as the one ready to jettison the family estate and move on.

“Flip It and List It” host Tessa (Holly Vander Hyde) is more than happy to facilitate that transaction. Portrayed by Vander Hyde with a menacingly chipper aura, Tessa walks the knife’s edge between avatar of American superficiality and something more actively malevolent.

The phoniness of the operation is plain from the beginning, with set dressers planting stereotypically Mexican signifiers like a burro figurine around the living room as the cameras begin to roll. Even Patricia and Julia instinctively play along, heightening their accents and affecting Spanish pronunciations of each other’s names. But the more they’re prodded into constructing a narrative, the more their misgivings emerge, even as Tessa keeps dangling dollar signs, promising them millions for a successful sale.

Maybe they should stay, even as their neighborhood, Hilovilla, has been rebranded as Hi-ville, the expensive coffee shops have moved in and the original residents have moved out. But if they stay in an attempt to hold on to a core piece of identity, are they mortgaging their future?

The dilemma of sacrificing one’s own cultural heritage for social progress is a compelling one, whether like Julia, you want to provide for your unborn child, or like Patricia, you’re eager to rub it in the faces of your stuck-up, racist clients. The reality TV angle is superfluous to this central conflict, and Pipes is uninterested in probing too deeply into the inherent unreality of reality TV — admittedly, a tired idea. The play’s conceit feels like a millstone around its neck, a catchy hook that quickly begins to feel like an obligation.

The play’s best scenes occur when it nudges past the TV-show trappings into more surreal territory, like when Julia finds a cache of family keepsakes in the wall or when Patricia and Tessa barter over an increasingly humiliating series of exchanges, the former’s potential soul-selling made harrowingly, gruesomely corporeal. All three actors do fine work throughout, but Hillas takes it up a notch here, drilling right to the heart of Patricia’s anguish over her decision to sell.

Over the years, WET has livened many plays with interesting premises and conceptual big swings that don’t always land. This production stays stolidly minimalistic — no adventurously garish lighting, no whimsical prop design, no imaginative projections. Minus the sizzle, it’s hard to ignore the rickety construction.