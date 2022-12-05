Theater review

How do you make an old classic new again? Performing Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” has been a holiday tradition at theaters across the country for decades. But this season, ArtsWest and Seattle Rep are keeping Dickens in the holiday rotation by offering new spins on his classic tale. ArtsWest is presenting “Q Brothers Christmas Carol,” a hip-hop retelling of the Dickens story (running through Dec. 23). Meanwhile, Seattle Rep is staging “Mr. Dickens and His Carol,” a world premiere commission (also running through Dec. 23) adapting Samantha Silva’s 2017 novel of the same name that follows Dickens as he tries to write a Christmas book before the holiday arrives.

It’s always admirable for theaters to try to find ways to make a well-known story feel fresh again while potentially setting the stage for a new annual tradition. Unfortunately, I find myself donning a bit of a Scrooge hat this season as I fell short of truly enjoying either production.

“Q Brothers Christmas Carol”

I had previously caught “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” in Chicago, performed at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. That production was performed by the show’s creators, the Q Brothers Collective, an uber-talented Chicago group that occupies that rare tier of theatrical performers who can skillfully act, sing and rap. They made it look easy as they combined hip-hop, rock, reggae and a healthy dose of goofiness to tell the story of Ebenezer Scrooge learning the meaning of Christmas spirit thanks to visitations from the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future. As I watched this ArtsWest production, performed by local actors and directed by Daniel Cruz, I began to appreciate just how difficult this show is, with its intricate lyrics and feverish pace.

The show opens in a Target-esque store, decked out for the holidays with Christmas trees and presents, after it closes — a framing device that never quite makes sense. The four-person ensemble comes in and off they go telling the story of “A Christmas Carol” through song. But right from that jump, something was missing energy-wise. For much of the show, it felt like the cast was playing catch up, both to their audio accompaniment and to the absolute onslaught of lyrics that the Q Brothers had written.

To their credit, I admire the efforts of cast members Dre Anderson, Jerik Fernandez, Lola Rei Fukushima and Christopher Kehoe. Kehoe was so delightful as Scrooge that I almost didn’t want him to grow or change because he was so entertaining as a miserly jerk clinging to his literal bag of money throughout the show. The rest of the cast played multiple parts, with Anderson being a standout for moments like him coming out as Jacob Marley riding a red shopping cart, doomed to sing reggae for eternity because he hated the genre while he was alive.

But in general there was an overwhelming feeling of hesitancy from the cast and this production, like they hadn’t quite found a level of comfortableness with the show or its absurdity yet. This is a show where Tiny Tim has a laundry list of ailments, like scurvy, rabies and gout — but hey, at least he hopes to pass that kidney stone soon. This is a surprisingly difficult show, but one that could be a lot of fun. My hope is that, as the show runs, these actors relax more into it and lean more fully into how wacky and weird it can be.

“Q Brothers Christmas Carol” By Q Brothers Collective. Through Dec. 23; ArtsWest, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $15-$44; 206-938-0339; artswest.org More

“Mr. Dickens and His Carol”

Playwright and author Silva takes a rather different approach to this Christmas story. In her play, Dickens himself is our central character. His recent novel is a complete flop and he needs to come up with a new book by Christmas or face running out of money. We then get a bit of a behind-the-scenes (fictional) look at the events that led to Dickens writing “A Christmas Carol.” But by the end of the first act, I found myself struggling to grasp onto Dickens’ journey, instead feeling bombarded by exposition that painted Dickens in a confusing light.

Much of the first act of the play incessantly pounds home how desperately Dickens needs money, with folks asking him for money at every turn — family members are in debt, he needs presents for his kids, his wife just gave birth to his fifth child and wants a massive holiday party and he’s facing multiple lawsuits. There’s reason after reason why he needs to write this book, with it said at one point that he and his associates would be “done for” if he doesn’t finish the book. We then watch as Dickens (a delightful performance from Adam Standley) clings to every penny, devolving into his own Scrooge until he learns the true meaning of Christmas and puts that into his writing, which will elevate his new novel.

Braden Abraham, directing his final production as Seattle Rep’s artistic director, delivers a fantastic concept. Along with set designer Scott Bradley, Abraham presents a stage that features the skeleton of a house and the ability to see right into the wings where actors and furniture alike wait for their time onstage. It’s a clever visual nod that invites the audience to see the inner workings of this production, just like the play attempts to show us the inner workings that built “A Christmas Carol.”

What bothered me was the play gives Dickens the Scrooge redemption treatment, but it didn’t feel like he earned it. So much of Dickens’ vitriol toward Christmas in the play was tied to his concerns about money. It never felt like he didn’t want to give to those around him, but that he was terrified of what it’d mean if he became poor. Everything was just back to normal once he was secure financially, having published “A Christmas Carol” at last. I guess he likes Christmas a bit more? Sure, there were moments of learning, encounters that taught him values that he then poured into his writing. But his journey of alienating those in his inner circle was so grounded in money concerns that by the end, it felt like his reconciliation with them had more to do with renewed financial security than any real emotional growth.

I have to imagine this story works better as a novel, where more time and balance can be given to all aspects of Dickens’ journey. But as it stands on stage, it’s hard to tell what lessons Dickens actually learns during the play and what lessons we assume he learns just because he’s our stand-in for Ebenezer Scrooge.