Theater review

With a play as tonally complex as Lauren Yee’s “Cambodian Rock Band,” at ACT Theatre through Nov. 5, it’s best to let it speak for itself.

After the play with music kicks off, fittingly, with a rock song, a man — we don’t yet know who — stalks down a theater aisle, goading his American audience, telling us what we’re probably expecting from this story about Cambodia: “Boring! Tragique! Genocide, genocide, genocide. Boo!”

We may start out, perhaps confusingly, with a laugh, and there are plenty more to follow, but “Cambodian Rock Band” is also deadly serious and moving, as Yee unwraps this family story of inherited trauma and gut-wrenching history from inside its protective layers of music and comedy.

As we start our story in 2008, a driven young Cambodian American woman named Neary (Brooke Ishibashi) is living in Phnom Penh, on the trail of a Khmer Rouge official named Duch (Phil Wong) when her father, Chum (Joe Ngo), unexpectedly shows up in her room. Chum, an Olympic-level deflector, won’t say much about why he’s there, and even though he’s back in Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, he wants to talk about anything but his past, and with good reason.

Which brings us back to Duch, who is our mystery man from that opening scene: a math teacher turned horrifyingly efficient leader of S-21, one of the Khmer Rouge’s deadliest prison camps, and a camp from which (not a spoiler) Chum made it out alive — one of very few who did.

Yee weaves these two timelines together, taking us back and forth between 2008 and 1975, when Chum’s band The Cyclos were recording their first and only album. Watching these talented, high-spirited youngsters celebrate their music, you desperately want to celebrate alongside them even though you know what’s just around the corner.

Much of the music in “Rock Band” comes from the catalog of Los Angeles-based band Dengue Fever. In interviews, Yee has credited her discovery of the band with launching her deep dive into the history of Cambodia’s surf-rock scene, which thrived in the ‘70s before the Khmer Rouge wiped out art and artists (and so much more) across the country.

Not only is this cast of actor-musicians doubling roles in the past and present, they’re also performing as the legit rock band whose songs are sprinkled (sometimes jarringly) throughout the show. Ngo in particular pulls off an impressive transformation from dorky dad to lead guitarist, as does Ishibashi as she moves between the earnest Neary and The Cyclo’s lithe lead singer, Sothea (the vocals that she unleashes in the show’s final song, after more than two hours on stage, are absolutely heroic).

In trying to cover so much historical and emotional ground at the same time, Yee sometimes falls back on stilted dialogue, crammed with information that the audience needs to know but that the onstage listener surely already knows. “Have you even told him about the photograph?” asks Neary’s boyfriend Ted (Tim Liu). “That you went to S-21 and you found evidence of a possible eighth survivor in a haystack of 20,000 dead?”

It’s an efficient tactic to help audiences keep up with you factually, sure, but deadly for conveying an honest human relationship, which can erode the all-important emotional bedrock of the show.

Chay Yew directs this ACT Theatre and 5th Avenue Theatre coproduction, which is also the final stop in a national tour that hit Houston’s Alley Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre and Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. During the 2019-20 theater season, according to American Theatre magazine, Lauren Yee was the second most-produced playwright in the country, with 18 productions. Eight of those productions were of “Cambodian Rock Band,” landing it on the magazine’s list of that season’s most-produced plays.

Writing about a show that writes about genocide is a tricky proposition: Yes, it’s deadly serious, but Yee doesn’t take it too seriously, adding in bits of levity in the darkest moments. No spoilers, but when an electric guitar miraculously appears in a dark time, the audience laughs — ridiculous! To which Duch responds directly, rolling his eyes: “You don’t know!” And you know what? He’s right. We weren’t there. He adds: “Whoever tells the story tells the truth.”

You may get whiplash moving between the show’s highs and lows, and while this tonal muddiness is perhaps a feature, not a bug, the energetic lift required to get an audience back into rock-concert mode after spending time in a Cambodian prison camp is herculean, and one this show doesn’t quite pull off.

But Yee’s script does a remarkable job of focusing on what was lost, not just what happened. There’s light and music, love and hope, and most of all, laughter. And why not? After all, you don’t know.