As renowned for her unfiltered perspective as her stunning mezzo-soprano voice, Patti LuPone is a Broadway legend among legends. Whether you’ll ever see her on Broadway again is an open question. She resigned from the Actors’ Equity union last year and has been noncommittal about returning to the Broadway stage.

But LuPone — who’s been nominated for eight Tony Awards and won three — has hardly retired from performance, touring her solo show “Don’t Monkey With Broadway,” in which she sings show tunes and tells stories about a life in theater. She’ll make a stop in Seattle on Sept. 9 at McCaw Hall for a show benefiting the Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. The show, which LuPone debuted in 2016, includes hits and also selections from shows she never starred in, such as “West Side Story” and “Sweet Charity.” Fret not: She still sings “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina.”

We spoke with LuPone about Sondheim, the career she didn’t have and the current state of Broadway (spoiler: she’s not too pleased). Excerpts of the conversation, edited for length and clarity, follow.

How has “Don’t Monkey With Broadway” evolved over its life span?

It’s constantly evolving. When I was a kid, there were certain songs that I heard and wanted to sing. But then you get tired of singing those songs and there’s just so many more in the Broadway canon. So they keep changing.

I’m actually working on a new show, so this will kind of be the swan song for “Don’t Monkey With Broadway” for a while. I know everybody wants me to sing show tunes, but this next show is going to be about songs that affected me that aren’t necessarily show tunes.

How do you decide which songs to incorporate that aren’t the iconic ones everyone associates with you?

I think it goes back to how I reacted to them when I first heard them. I don’t know what music does to the chemistry in our bodies, but it does something. It does for me. There’s a lot of songs that people would not associate me with because of the roles I’ve been cast in. I would love to play Ruth in “Wonderful Town” just to sing “Swing” or [“One Hundred Easy Ways.”] I would love to play Ado Annie [in “Oklahoma!”] or even Will to sing “Kansas City.” There’s a rhythm to them, there’s a lightness to them.

Do you feel like your solo shows help you chart a kind of alternate path for your career where you have more agency?

Yeah, exactly. I’ve been working with some of these people for 25 years: stage manager, dresser and sound. And we want to go out together because we have fun and because we’re in control. There’s no producer that’s telling us we can or we can’t; there’s no director telling us we can or we can’t. So it’s freeing. We go to these places, we explore these places. We’re always judging the dinner before the show, and it’s all about the bar after.

You’ve made recent comments about being unsure if you’ll ever go back to Broadway. Do these shows make you feel like you don’t need to?

Yeah. I think Broadway — it’s in transition. And I have no idea where it’s going to land. Marc Shaiman, who wrote the music for “Some Like It Hot” — [which got] those reviews everybody wants, but there was a minor bump in the box office. He said, it all sort of changed with “Mamma Mia,” when they’re advertising “you know you’ll like it because you know it.” I mean, look at “Kimberly Akimbo.” Same thing. Bad box office, because it’s unknown to an audience.

This might sound rough, but it’s how I feel: Whoever decided to dumb down the audience did a really good job. Audiences don’t necessarily want to be challenged or don’t want to go to something that they don’t know. And that’s a pity because we’re losing an audience that could be educated by the arts.

If Broadway becomes Vegas or Cirque du Soleil or Disney, I want no part of it. Because I would rather challenge an audience and myself than not.

How would you feel if “Company” ends up being your final Broadway performance?

Fine. How old am I? How long have I got? I went out on an incredible high. That was some production. You know, it’s not a flop, and I’ve had plenty of those. Can you imagine if it was one of the shows I was in that lasted two weeks, and that’s how I ended my Broadway career? I went out on a high — Sondheim show, a Tony Award, an incredibly successful revival. It would be fine.

Thinking about Stephen Sondheim: You’ve performed in a number of shows celebrating his music over the years, including a recent one at the Hollywood Bowl. Does it feel different after his passing?

Yeah, it does. It really does. [Director] James Lapine and I [talked], and I said, the more he’s gone, the more I miss him. You know, he was a taskmaster. It wasn’t always a pleasant experience. But the first thing I said was, “Who will make you better?” No one. He was the master. So, singing his stuff knowing that he’s gone — how can I not cry? When you hear that music, you hear “Sunday.” I could cry now.