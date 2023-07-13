Theater review

They’ve polished their coronets, donned their leather-and-glitz Tudor finery, warmed up their royal vocal cords. And now the six wives of King Henry VIII of England are ready to rock — and rumble — in Seattle.

The international hit “Six” has arrived at the Paramount Theatre (running through July 23), with Henry’s wives — divorced, beheaded, died, survived — competing for your sympathy and applause in an audacious pop musical that turns a notorious aristocratic saga into 80 minutes of delectably irreverent fun.

The format is simple, but the premise rich: a sextet of sassy female performers, each equipped with power-pop voices and attitude to burn, hold forth in a mock competition where the audience could decide who, in this palace ex-wives club, has suffered the most at the hands of a much-married, very capricious monarch. It’s like a twisted blend of “The Voice,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” — and a women’s consciousness-raising group.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, who dreamed up the concept as Cambridge University students, debuted their jointly written creation at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. And the reception was beyond most drama undergrads’ wildest dreams. Two U.K. tours and a hit London run ensued, and “Six” also went on to runs at U.S. and Canadian theaters. Then Broadway — where it was crowned with eight 2022 Tony nods and two wins, including one for best original score, and is still going strong.

At Wednesday’s opening night of the Paramount run of this North American “Six” tour, the packed crowd was clearly primed and buzzed to roar their approval for every quip, gag and catchy tune. (The Broadway cast album, recorded during a live show, has been streamed in the many millions.)

I saw “Six” in New York last year, and can testify this touring troupe delivers just as much pizazz, sauciness and angst from the moment they introduce their characters and announce they’ll be “mixing up the flow” of the historical events chronicled in many dusty (and modern) tomes, to snag your sympathy.

With savvy nods to such pop divas as Madonna, Adele, Britney Spears and Rihanna, each Renaissance ex-queen gets a standout number to tell her story and make her case, with the others as backup singers and snazzy choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. Occasionally the lyrics get lost in the sound mix and audience response, but listen up for the clever mingling of fact and rumor, leavened with modern slang, sexual innuendo and cheeky historical revisionism.

A sultry Khaila Wilcoxon kicks things off as Spain’s Catherine of Aragon, Henry’s first wife. Belting out the boppy “No Way,” she informs His Majesty and us that she’s not going quietly after putting up with Henry for 20-plus years, only to have their marriage severed (despite the Catholic Church’s vigorous objections) because she didn’t produce a male heir.

Anne Boleyn, Wife No. 2, had it worse, methinks — and won’t let you forget it. Played by the spunky Storm Lever, she explains in the sardonic “Don’t Lose Ur Head” that after she delivered a daughter, Henry loses interest in “banging” her. So, what’s a girl to do? She “flirts with a guy or three,” and “Henry finds out and he goes mental/ He screams and shouts like/ So judgmental!” And, well, she’s executed and does lose her noggin.

A change of tempo is welcome at this point, and Natalie Paris makes the most of the ballad “Heart of Stone,” a stirring declaration of third wife Jane Seymour’s love for her hubby — before she perished in childbirth. (See a pattern here?)

Anna of Cleves (Olivia Donalson) didn’t have a chance to ace the male heir sweepstakes, she cheerfully tells us in “Get Down.” After admiring painter Holbein’s famed portrait of this German Duke’s daughter, Henry was so turned off by her actual appearance he never consummated their union, then quickly annulled it. No biggie, Donalson crows, thanks to a hefty financial settlement and a cushy, “wunderbar” single life in residence at the palace.

Next! That would be Katherine Howard (Courtney Mack), considered the most fetching of Henry’s spouses and just as flirtatious as her cousin Anne Boleyn. In her spotlight tune “All You Wanna Do,” she boasts of her nubile sex appeal but notes that being a female sex object has its own perils. Especially when Henry’s punishment for unfaithful wives is the chopping block.

If all this jesting and jousting about historically documented misogyny, maternal misery and decapitation isn’t your goblet of grog after a while, “Six” smartly pivots in the final wife’s number, “I Don’t Need Your Love.” As Catherine Parr, who survived on the throne until Henry’s death, Gabriela Carrillo proposes that the six form a sisterhood that rejects the male version of history, stops venting about Henry and strikes a blow against victimhood.

All well and good — even though Henry’s poor spouses were several centuries short of the modern feminist movement. But then again, “Six” wouldn’t be quite the hoot it is if we weren’t looking at it from our own vantage point.