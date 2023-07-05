Staff Picks

We’re entering the summer slowdown for the theater calendar, with most local companies pausing before launching new seasons in the fall. But summer still offers an interesting assortment of locally produced musicals and big touring shows, whether you want to travel back to the Tudor period or early 20th-century New York City. And while the scale tips heavily toward effervescent entertainment, there are more cerebral options, including an experimental, immersive take on society’s relationship to LGBTQ+ artists. Here are six recommendations to help you make summer plans.

“Six”

The 2022 Tony winner for best original score makes its way to Seattle for the first time on a national tour stop at Paramount Theatre, and if ahistoric glee is your jam, you’ll be ready to party like it’s 1509. Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’ musical refashions the tales of the wives of Henry VIII into a pop extravaganza, laced with a streak of self-aware feminist critique. Catherine of Aragon re-imagined as a diva a la Beyoncé is the kind of pop-culture mash-up that invites some skepticism, but the show’s slick, bouncy earworms including “No Way” have a way of rendering any conceptual concerns irrelevant. (So do the playful lyrics, which do things like rhyme “funny” with “nunnery” without a hint of shame.) The New York Times called it an “entertainment juggernaut,” saying “it totally rules.”

July 12-23; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $40-$135; 800-982-2787, stgpresents.org

Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival

While there are plenty of options for outdoor summer theater in and around Seattle, the Seattle Outdoor Theater Festival at Volunteer Park is the centerpiece of the season. The festival notes 2023 “is a bit leaner than in past years,” but there are still a dozen performances spread out over two days. Naturally, Shakespeare is well-represented, and it wouldn’t be advisable to miss the great Tracy Michelle Hughes starring as Prospero in Wooden O’s “The Tempest,” playing both days. Not in the mood for the bard? Dacha Theatre is staging “Sometimes the Rain, Sometimes the Sea,” a kind-of take on “The Little Mermaid” from inventive playwright Julia Izumi.

July 8-9; Volunteer Park, 1247 15th Ave. E., Seattle; free; greenstage.org

“Hello, Dolly!”

Bobbi Kotula has been livening roles of all sizes on Village Theatre stages for the past three decades, whether as a scene-stealing dominatrix commandant in Cold War sendup “Iron Curtain” or several uproarious get-in-get-out bit parts in “Singin’ in the Rain.” Kotula is now starring in the lead role in “Hello, Dolly!” directed by Timothy McCuen Piggee, and in this tale about the exploits of a brassy matchmaker, the best match might be between character and star. “Hello, Dolly!” recently closed in Issaquah and will move to Everett July 7.

Advertising

July 7-30; Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett; $38-$100; 425-257-8600, villagetheatre.org

“1776”

Most critics agreed that the recent Broadway revival of Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone’s American Revolution musical “1776,” was, well, revolutionary in its casting of diverse female, transgender and nonbinary performers to play the white male founders. Critics weren’t as aligned on how successful it was — does it “apply a bold Brechtian brush” or is it “interested in the cast’s experience at the expense of the audience’s”? The national tour, stopping at the 5th Avenue Theatre, will give you a chance to make up your own mind. And while several members of the Broadway cast will be on stage, Seattle’s Sara Porkalob, whose forthright comments on the show ignited controversy, won’t be.

Aug. 2-6; 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle; $49-$199; 206-625-1900, 5thavenue.org

“The Fairy’s Bottom”

Though not in “1776,” Porkalob will be on stage in Seattle this summer — at The Triple Door, in “The Fairy’s Bottom,” a new cabaret from masters of the revue Mark Siano and Opal Peachey. After taking us to 19th-century Europe in the absinthe-soaked “Bohemia” and the ’60s underworld in “Seattle Vice,” the pair will lead us into the forest for their spin on “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Porkalob plays Puck, but expect the show’s conception of character to be a flexible proposition, with the pleasures of burlesque, acrobatics and naughty humor taking precedence over narrative. Yes, the title is a pun.

July 6-16; The Triple Door, 216 Union St., Seattle; $29-$59; 206-838-4333, thetripledoor.net

“Champagne + Sodomy: The Art and Crime of Oscar Wilde”

Just when you thought the immersive theater trend was on its last legs, along comes The Williams Project with a boldly intellectual take on the concept. This workshop production pits two texts head-to-head: Oscar Wilde’s impeccable drawing-room comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” and Moisés Kaufman’s 1997 play “Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde,” which draws from court transcripts and newspaper articles to tell the story of Wilde’s prosecution for homosexuality. The workshop approach is key to the company’s new model, which will be less focused on producing traditional seasons and more on developing and iterating on new work.

July 28-Aug. 5; Base: Experimental Arts + Space, 6520 Fifth Ave. S, #122, Seattle; free-$60; thewilliamsproject.org