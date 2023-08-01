Staff Picks

August brings a smaller but no less intriguing selection of performances around Seattle, transporting audiences from a mystical island all the way to space. While many theater and performing arts seasons will begin in earnest next month, offerings at several major institutions are beginning sooner, including the kickoff of the 60th-anniversary season at Seattle Opera and the first of an eight-show slate at Seattle Rep, which just announced a new artistic director. On the fringe side, there’s a new company in town, alongside the first full production since the pandemic from another. Here are five performance recommendations for August.

“1776”

Most critics agreed that the recent Broadway revival of Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone’s American Revolution musical “1776” was, well, revolutionary in its casting of diverse female, transgender and nonbinary performers to play the white male founders. Critics weren’t as aligned on how successful it was — does it “apply a bold Brechtian brush” or is it “interested in the cast’s experience at the expense of the audience’s”? The national tour, stopping at the 5th Avenue Theatre, will give you a chance to make up your own mind. And while several members of the Broadway cast will be on stage, Seattle’s Sara Porkalob, whose forthright comments on the show ignited controversy, won’t be.

Aug. 2-6; 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle; $49-$199; 206-625-1900, 5thavenue.org

“Hedda Gabler”

Any news of a new theater launching in Seattle is heartening, and the latest one to emerge is General Gabler’s Theatre, a company devoted to the works of Henrik Ibsen, co-founded by Helen T. Mariam and Natalie Schmidt. Naturally, their debut is “Hedda Gabler,” one of several of Ibsen’s examinations of thwarted female desire. Lately, Seattle stages have been about as full of Ibsen riffs (including David Grimm’s “Ibsen in Chicago,” Lucas Hnath’s “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and Cherdonna Shinatra’s “Cherdonna’s Doll House”) as the genuine article. Having a company prepared to dig into Ibsen’s oeuvre of modernist masterpieces is welcome. Mariam directs and Schmidt stars as Hedda in this debut staging, which features all women or nonbinary performers.

Aug. 4-12; West of Lenin, 203 N. 36th St. #204, Seattle; $5-$100; generaltheatre.org

“Titanish”

James Cameron has more than his share of gifts, including a nearly unmatched eye for spectacle and an intrepid explorer’s spirit. Probably absent from the list is a sparkling sense of humor. Thankfully, the more comically inclined minds of long-running sketch group The Habit are here to transform Cameron’s seabound epic into a gags-and-goofs parody musical that docks in at less than half the running time of “Titanic.” A reprise of the 2022 production at Seattle Public Theater, “Titanish” may not have Billy Zane, but the great Ray Tagavilla will be on hand to lend some gravitas (or, more likely, deeply studied silliness) to the proceedings.

Aug. 10-Sept. 17; Seattle Public Theater, 7312 W. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; $10-$100; seattlepublictheater.org

“Das Rheingold”

Seattle Opera begins its 60th-anniversary season with Richard Wagner’s “Das Rheingold,” the first installment of his “Ring” cycle. Director Brian Staufenbiel’s staging, which premiered at Minnesota Opera in 2016, aims to wed the mythic story with the “mysterious complexities of our technological era.” The season opens in a moment of transition for the company, with general director Christina Scheppelmann having announced she would be leaving after the end of the season for Belgium’s national opera company La Monnaie/De Munt. Ludovic Morlot, conductor emeritus and former music director of Seattle Symphony, will conduct.

Aug. 12-20; McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $35-$399; 206-389-7676, seattleopera.org

“Bethany Sees the Stars”

Perhaps even more heartening than the arrival of a new company is the resurgence of one that looked like it might disappear. Founded in 2010, Copious Love has explored various avenues of fringe-theater experimentation over the past decade, including meta-theatrical fog machine absurdity and classical-allusions-gone-wild art-school satire. The company’s operation of The Ballard Underground as a cabaret space was cut short by the pandemic, but Copious Love is back with a full-scale production at West of Lenin — and a world premiere at that. “Bethany Sees the Stars,” written by Emily Golden, who’s originally from Seattle, tells the story of a disaffected 15-year-old who receives an invitation to be on the first manned mission to Mars.

Aug. 24-Sept. 9; West of Lenin, 203 N. 36th St. #204, Seattle; $5-$40; copiouslove.org

“The Tempest”

Seattle Rep’s Public Works program presents its latest production, a musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” The Public Works initiative, modeled on the program started by the Public Theater in New York, includes free classes and workshops, with centerpiece productions that feature both professional actors and local community members. More than 50 community members are featured in “The Tempest,” in which exiled duke Prospero (Isaiah Johnson) contends with treacherous relatives and Caliban (Alexandra Tavares), the sole inhabitant of an island, whom Prospero enslaves — a relationship rife with subtextual potential. Tickets are free and are available online or over the phone beginning Aug. 7 at noon.

Aug. 25-27; Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St., Seattle; free; 206-443-2222, seattlerep.org