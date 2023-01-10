Theater review

In a show grounded in Shakespeare, it was a Langston Hughes quote that stuck in my head. “What happens to a dream deferred,” said Debra Ann Byrd in her autobiographical solo show, “Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey.” “Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun?” The line from Hughes’ poem “Harlem,” which notably inspired the title of Lorraine Hansberry’s best-known play, asks what the consequences are if a person’s hopes and dreams aren’t able to come to fruition. Byrd’s play, running at Seattle Shakespeare Company (through Jan. 29), felt like a response.

Written by and starring Byrd, “Becoming Othello” almost feels like a tale of fate. Byrd, the founding artistic director of New York’s Harlem Shakespeare Festival, delicately balances the highs and lows of her life, the struggles and opportunities that led her from her youth in Harlem and her experiences in foster care through finding Shakespeare, a discovery that wound up being as life saving as it was life altering. By skillfully weaving humor, singing and over 200 lines from Shakespeare throughout the play, Byrd shows her audience how every brick in the road of her life has culminated in her turn playing Shakespeare’s typically male character of Othello.

There’s something spiritual about the way Byrd presents “Becoming Othello.” Even the way the show begins, with fog enveloping the stage and Byrd singing an almost haunting “I can hear them calling,” referring to her ancestors, seems to invite the audience into a liminal space between the present, her past and the legacy of Shakespeare’s “Othello.” From there, Byrd details her heart-wrenching story that includes assault, raising a sick child while being a single parent, and the struggle to concentrate and thoughts of self-harm that accompany a rare level of exhaustion. “Becoming Othello” is brisk and rhythmic, with a forward momentum that can feel like Byrd is racing against time and holding on for dear life.

Byrd’s performance edges on that electricity that accompanies exquisitely constructed spoken-word poetry. I wish I could spend time with Byrd’s script. One, because I’d love to know how many of her Shakespearean inserts I missed. Some were poignantly placed, like bringing in Hamlet’s “Get thee to a nunnery” speech after she, as a teen, was threatened by the child’s father out of getting an abortion. But others felt more subtle, like ending some sections with rhymes, an echo of Shakespeare’s penchant for ending key passages with rhyming couplets.

Listening to Byrd, I was reminded of my college Shakespeare classes, being told to make note of every word choice, comma, semicolon and line break because every choice could teach you something about the story or character. Every word in “Becoming Othello” felt placed with such intentionality, every pause from the show’s constant forward motion so deliberate, that I wanted to pause, rewind, rehear that passage again to see what layers I could be missing.

But then there’s the Langston Hughes poem, with layers that resonated for days following its evocation in Byrd’s show. The quote follows a point in the play where Byrd was told she should focus on performing works by August Wilson instead of the classics like Shakespeare. I imagine there are many artists of color who bristle at the familiarity of that particular outside opinion. It’s a thought that has led to generations of Black artists not being able to see themselves on stage in key roles in Shakespearean work. Just two years ago I was reporting for American Theatre magazine about how rare it was for Black actors to see themselves as kings in Shakespeare’s plays. Even in “Becoming Othello,” Byrd details her own excitement at seeing Jeffrey Wright play Marc Anthony in Central Park, the joy of seeing someone who looks like her on stage.

So when Byrd brings up Hughes’ poem, a work that asks what the consequences are for those who aren’t able to bring their hopes and dreams to fruition, “Becoming Othello” becomes a response. In that moment, Byrd has deferred her Shakespearean dream enough. She takes the stage as Othello, she retells her journey through “Becoming Othello” and, in that moment, she offers support and understanding to any who are feeling the weight of their own deferred dreams.