“August Wilson, as an artist and as a man, changed my life,” said Tim Bond, artistic director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Bond has had a long history with both Wilson and the plays that cemented the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright’s legacy among the theater greats. That was even before Bond took the helm of this production of “How I Learned What I Learned,” which ran at Oregon Shakespeare Festival last year before its arrival April 21-May 14 at Seattle Rep. He watched as Wilson, Viola Davis, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and director Lloyd Richards rehearsed the original production of “Seven Guitars.” He remembers watching rehearsals of “Two Trains Running” in the early ‘90s, starring Laurence Fishburne and Roscoe Lee Browne.

“To watch him, how he listened to rhythm, the rhythm of his language,” Bond explained, “it was like he was listening to music.”

Bond called it an honor to be directing Wilson’s autobiographical “How I Learned What I Learned,” which delves into the young life of Wilson. This month’s production arrives 20 years after Wilson himself originally performed the piece on Seattle Rep’s stage. Wilson called Seattle home for over a decade, until his death in 2005, his legacy here in the city marked by a 12-foot archway, the August Wilson Way Portal. Nearby Seattle Rep is one of the few theaters in the country that has produced all 10 of Wilson’s series of plays that each take place in a different decade of the 20th century, commonly referred to as his “Century Cycle.”

Bond, who has directed seven of the 10 “Cycle” plays at various theaters around the country, praised Wilson’s ability to tap not only into the Black experience, but into universal wants and needs.

“The thing about August is that I think his plays are going to last for many, many generations,” Bond said. “He was writing classics when he was writing them. And [“How I Learned What I Learned”] is a gift. It’s a gift to the American people and to the American theater to say, ‘This is what formed me.’”

Earlier this month, Bond talked about his personal relationship to Wilson and Wilson’s work, as well as what Seattle audiences can expect from this 20th anniversary production. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

What has drawn you to August Wilson’s work over the years?

I love any opportunity to work on an August Wilson play. I am drawn by his amazing ability to create characters and story, but the glue that holds it all together is the musicality and poetic nature of his language. His language is just delicious and grabs me and speaks to my soul, and I just never get tired of exploring different interpretations of each line that he’s written and of seeing how different actors and designers render his worlds.

Through the years, I’ve gone back to some shows that I’ve directed before and always find so much more in them as I keep going because, as each new decade goes by, his plays developed new relevance in new ways, and so they’re just so potent. After the murder of George Floyd, I went back to looking at “Gem of the Ocean” again and just felt like that play really spoke to a tumultuous time in American history coming after the Civil War and Reconstruction, and feeling that, that was very relevant for exactly what America was going through post-Obama and the Trump era and what was happening with police violence towards Black citizens. These plays just continue to carry resonance.

Speaking of your work on the “Century Cycle,” can you talk a little about how you approach those plays versus something more autobiographical like “How I Learned What I Learned”?

The poetry and the metaphor in his writing is sort of my starting place. And then the music that emerges from that language — and I mean that both in terms of the lyricism of the language, but also the actual music. Is it blues? Is it jazz? Where do the rhythms live in the piece and what is the music that surrounds it?

From that begins to emerge the environment, and that comes from doing a lot of research on the period that the play takes place in, the location. Most of them are in the [Pittsburgh] Hill District area, which I visited and spent time going through. Actually, when I did my very first August Wilson play, “Jitney,” back in the ’90s, I had a driver that I found who drove me around the Hill District to many of the spots in his plays up to that point. She knew August personally and knew his family. It was incredible. I spent about five hours with her driving me here and there, and it was an incredible introduction. All of those memories and the architectures and the feelings of those places are really where I start.

Then casting is about finding people who can really have that language come out of their mouths naturally. Not unlike Shakespeare, you have to find the heightened way that they speak, but make it feel natural. People will say, “Oh, August, his writing is so naturalistic,” but it’s very poetic. But he makes it sound natural, so that’s the trick.

Thinking about August Wilson, the person and the artist, are there things in “How I Learned What I Learned” that illuminate who Wilson was as a person that folks might not see through his other stage plays?

It’s such a gift to have an artist, particularly of that caliber, give us an insight into what the young Freddy Kittel — which was his name before he became August Wilson — who Freddy Kittel was. We hear about him as a young boy in one of the segments. We hear about him as a young man in his early 20s, and he’s learning to become a poet, which is where he started. We hear about him dropping out of school and why, and what were the influences on his life, from his mother to the people who he met out in the streets of Pittsburgh in the Hill District who were poets and artists, musicians of their own right. From meeting these people and going through different, very funny, sometimes harrowing experiences, some very life-threatening experiences, love experiences, racism that he faced — you begin to see how all those things, like a crucible, sort of tempered him into the man and artist and playwright that he became.

August Wilson originally took the stage himself to tell his story in “How I Learned What I Learned.” What can we expect from Steven Anthony Jones as he steps onstage to portray Wilson?

Steven Anthony Jones is an incredible actor with a long history of working on August Wilson plays, and also a great history of working in the African American canon of plays and Shakespeare. His ear for poetry and language and metaphor is so attuned to August and where August is going with things. I call August Wilson “the American Bard,” and [Jones] understands the vernacular, understands the world of the play. Steven and I have had amazing conversations about every line in this play.

[Constanza Romero, Wilson’s widow and the production’s creative consultant and dramaturg, and I] had a moment when [Jones] came into the theater at Oregon Shakespeare Festival the first time in costume, and the lighting was very low and we were out in the audience. We were down in the front row, and out of the corner of our eye, we both felt Steven stepping out of the shadows into just this tiny little bit of light that was coming up from one of our table light stands. It was like he was a ghost. We both looked up and we both gasped, because his profile in that light, he looked exactly like August. We just both broke into tears. Steven is just carrying the mantle of August in such a beautiful way, trying to honor his story, his personality, and his wit, his wisdom and his heart.