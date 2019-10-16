After its winter world premiere at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre, the new musical “Mrs. Doubtfire” will go on to Broadway to open in spring 2020.

The musical, which begins preview performances at the 5th Ave on Nov. 26 and officially opens Dec. 13, is based on the 1993 Robin Williams comedy about a hard-luck actor who loses custody of his kids and masquerades as a Scottish nanny to stay in their lives. It is directed by Jerry Zaks, a Tony Award winner with many Broadway credits: “A Bronx Tale,” “Sister Act,” “Guys and Dolls,” among others.

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell wrote the show’s book, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind “Something Rotten!,” according to a news release from the 5th Ave.

On Broadway, previews for “Mrs. Doubtfire” at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre are scheduled to begin March 9, 2020, with an opening date of April 5, 2020.

For almost 20 years, the 5th Ave has been a proving ground for new musicals that may or may not go to Broadway, most recently with “Marie, Dancing Still.” The pre-Broadway program has had some successes (“Hairspray,” “Memphis”) and a few that didn’t graduate to New York (“Princesses,” “Lone Star Love”).

“Mrs. Doubtfire” runs at the 5th Ave Nov. 26-Dec. 29. Tickets are available at 5thavenue.org.