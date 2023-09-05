To call this a transitional time for theater may be understating things, as headlines crying “crisis!” seem to hit our inboxes daily. But looking at the enticing seasons now launching at Seattle theaters, you’d be forgiven for thinking that reports of theater’s death may be greatly exaggerated. The truth likely lies somewhere in between, but nevertheless, this fall is chock-full of theater to get excited about, from big-budget touring musicals to local world premieres and intimate excavations of what it means to be American.

“Dream Hou$e”

Washington Ensemble Theatre kicks off its 20th anniversary season with Eliana Pipes’ exploration of “the cultural cost of progress in America.” When sisters Julia and Patricia sign up to sell their family home on a real estate reality show, Patricia sees the dollar signs that come with their rapidly gentrifying neighborhood while sentimental Julia focuses on the family’s past. Surrounded by cameras and hounded by a perky TV host, the sisters’ resentments build and things tip into surrealism — a style for which WET often has a deft design touch.

Pipes grew up in Los Angeles, and her own family experience of gentrification, financial gain and cultural loss inspired this play. In a city changing as fast as Seattle, those ideas should resonate loud and clear.

Sept. 8-25; 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; $15-$45; 206-325-5105, washingtonensemble.org

“Last Drive to Dodge”

The Hansberry Project partners with Taproot Theatre to present this world premiere of Seattle playwright Andrew Lee Creech’s “Last Drive to Dodge,” a spin on a classic Western set at the end of the golden cowboy age, when change is in the dusty air.

“Dodge” examines “race, love, and legacy in a time when everyone is scrambling for their piece of the American Dream,” and boasts one heck of a cast and creative team, led by Hansberry Project founding artistic director Valerie Curtis-Newton. The featured cast includes longtime favorites Dedra Woods, Tim Gouran and Jonelle Jordan and Seattle newcomer Yusef Seevers, who recently impressed as Sweeney Todd at the 5th Avenue Theatre.

Advertising

Sept 20-Oct. 21; Taproot Theatre, 204 N. 85th St., Seattle; $25-$51; 206-781-9707, taproottheatre.org

“Cambodian Rock Band”

It was playwright Lauren Yee’s discovery of the L.A.-based band Dengue Fever that first led her to learn about Cambodia’s thriving 1960s and ‘70s surf-rock scene, which was crushed by the Khmer Rouge regime that brutalized the country from 1975-79. In her play with music “Cambodian Rock Band,” six actor-musicians provide a breezy surf-rock soundtrack for a story of intergenerational trauma that toggles back and forth between 1978, when a young musician suffers under the Khmer Rouge, and 2008, when he returns to his home country with his Cambodian American daughter who is hellbent on bringing a ruthless general to justice. This ACT Theatre and 5th Avenue Theatre coproduction is directed by Chay Yew, who previously helmed the New York and world premieres of “Rock Band.”

Sept. 29-Nov. 5; ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; tickets start at $39, limited pay-what-you-choose seats available; 206-292-7676, acttheatre.org

“Miss You Like Hell”

Before playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes won the 2012 Pulitzer for her play “Water by the Spoonful,” she hit it big as the book writer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical “In the Heights.” For “Miss You Like Hell,” which centers on a teenager and her estranged mother on a fraught cross-country road trip, Hudes teamed up with rock musician/composer Erin McKeown and together (both contributed lyrics) they crafted a story of family ties and American immigration with two powerful female leading roles. Nicholas Japaul Bernard, recently of “Hedwig” at ArtsWest, directs this Strawberry Theatre Workshop production.

Oct. 12-Nov. 11; 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; $45 general admission; 800-838-3006, strawshop.org

“The Merry Wives of Windsor”

Even if you don’t know the plot of this lesser-known Shakespeare comedy, you may recognize its central character, Falstaff, as one of the greatest comedic roles in the classical theater canon. He first appears in the history play “Henry IV, Part I,” but in “Merry Wives,” his over-the-top starring potential is unleashed as he rolls into Windsor penniless and plots to earn money by courting two married women. The comedy of love, lust, concealed identity and petty revenge snowballs from there.

Advertising

This queer adaptation, presented by Seattle Shakespeare Company, is adapted and directed by Eddie DeHais, whose facility with movement-based theater and operatic-scale storytelling could prove a nice accelerant for this rowdy, raunchy farce.

Oct. 25-Nov. 12; Center Theatre at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; $30-$62; 206-733-8222, seattleshakespeare.org

“Hadestown”

We may know their story’s ending, but that doesn’t make this tale of young lovers Orpheus and Eurydice any less heartbreaking. In this beautifully bleak musical interpretation of Greek myth, “Hadestown” braids that love story with that of another mythic pair: Hades, king of the underworld, and Persephone, his unwilling bride who sends the world into darkness and famine each time she joins him in the underworld.

“Hadestown” began life as a concept album by show creator and composer Anaïs Mitchell, and with the help of director Rachel Chavkin (“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”), the 2019 Broadway production, now on the road as a national tour, won eight Tony Awards, including best original score and best musical.

Oct. 31-Nov. 5; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; tickets start at $40; 206-682-1414, stgpresents.org