Seattle theater is on a bit of a hot streak as we barrel toward summer. Intiman recently closed a blistering production of “The Niceties,” while “How I Learned What I Learned” at Seattle Rep managed to bring the spirit, energy and passion of the late August Wilson back to life on stage through a phenomenal performance by Steven Anthony Jones. Don’t expect that momentum to slow down.

Early on in May, Seattle will see a slew of openings, all of which feature the strong voices of playwrights pushing the art form forward through their exciting takes on their lives and the world around them. Depending on your taste, you may want to see one playwright’s satirical take on ’90s teen sitcoms. Or perhaps a magical musical romp through Seattle is more your speed. Or maybe you just want to see a group of teenagers try to summon the ghost of Medellín drug cartel boss Pablo Escobar. No matter what, these five productions, and the five playwrights at their heart, should be high on your May radar.

“Our Dear Dead Drug Lord”

It’s 2008 and a group of teenage girls is summoning the ghost of Escobar in an abandoned treehouse. Or are they? In playwright Alexis Scheer’s 2019 thriller, taking the stage with Washington Ensemble Theatre, harmless fun becomes something more threatening as the play explores the uncertainty of growing up, plus some dabbling in blood sacrifice. This play was a breakout hit for Scheer, who has gone on to be a member of the creative team behind “Bad Cinderella,” Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most recent Broadway musical.

Through May 15; 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; $25-$40, with select pay-what-you-will performances; washingtonensemble.org

“ZACH”

San Diego playwright Christian St. Croix returns to ArtsWest with another world-premiere play, following 2022’s “Monsters of the American Cinema.” With Seattle’s Sara Porkalob taking up the directorial reins, St. Croix’s play takes a satirical look at popular themes and tropes from ’90s sitcoms. “ZACH” follows two teens of color at a mostly white high school in Southern California. They’re invited into the inner circle of the white new kid, but things take a turn when their new friend plans a prank that goes too far. The two-person cast of Michael Nevárez and Amber Walker will play an ensemble of more than 10 characters as they invite you into this 90-minute bout of nostalgia.

May 3-28; ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery, 4711 California Ave. S.W., Seattle; $15-$120; 206-938-0339; artswest.org

“Wolf Play”

If you’re unfamiliar with the work of South Korean playwright, translator, lyricist and director Hansol Jung, whom The Chicago Tribune called “one of the American theater’s most complex new voices,” her upcoming production at ACT should be an ideal introduction. Jung’s “Wolf Play,” which saw an off-Broadway run earlier this year, follows a young South Korean boy (portrayed by an actor/puppeteer) caught in the middle of an adoption gone sideways. A professional boxer and their wife are all set to adopt the child, but the original adoptive father (who previously decided to un-adopt the child) now wants to keep the child from his new family after realizing that the child would be raised with no “dad.”

May 5-21; ACT Theatre, 700 Union St., Seattle; $39-$89, with limited pay-what-you-choose tickets available; 206-292-7676; acttheatre.org

“Hometown Boy”

Seattle Public Theater concludes its 2022-23 season with director Annie Lareau’s final production as the company’s artistic director. Here, she’ll direct the West Coast premiere of a play that playwright Keiko Green originally drafted in Seattle before continuing its development with companies around the country. The show explores the complexities of generational trauma by following James as he returns to rural Georgia to check in on his now-erratic father after a decade away from home. In a statement, Green said she hopes the play sheds light on the unique perspective of being an Asian American born and raised in the South while also correcting how Southerners can be portrayed on stage.

May 4-28; Seattle Public Theater, 7312 W. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle; $5-$50; seattlepublictheater.org

“Lydia and the Troll”

Playwright Justin Huertas returns to Seattle Rep with a world-premiere musical grounded in Huertas’ life and experiences in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. The musical follows Lydia, played by Sarah Russell in a role tailored to her talents, who is feeling held back in her pursuit of success in the music industry. Of course, that’s the perfect time for a troll to come along, offering to change her life forever. The question is, though, just how much is Lydia going to have to give up? This magical journey is the latest for the Seattle-based Huertas, who is rapidly ascending the theatrical ranks nationally.

May 5-June 4; Seattle Rep, 155 Mercer St., Seattle; $44-$87; 206-443-2222; seattlerep.org