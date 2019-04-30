The 2019 Tony Award nominations are in and a few nominees have local ties, notably Heidi Schreck‘s almost-solo show, “What the Constitution Means to Me,” which is up for best play. Schreck was also nominated for best leading actress in a play.

Seattle audiences got to bask in Schreck when she worked around town years ago — particularly with the lively, inventive company Printer’s Devil Theatre, in memorable productions like its “Hedda Gabler,” staged in a chilly, cinder-block room at the decommissioned Sand Point Naval Base.

In 2003, Schreck left Seattle for New York, where she became an Obie Award winner and writer for TV shows including “Nurse Jackie,” “Billions,” and “I Love Dick.”

Originally from Wenatchee, Schreck spent some of her teenage years winning American Legion oratory competitions. Her go-to material was a speech titled “Casting Spells: The Crucible of the Constitution.” Her newer “Constitution” — which was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist earlier this year — revisits those years (the set is designed as an American Legion hall), measuring them against her adult reflections about who the Constitution didn’t go out of its way to protect — particularly women and nonwhite, non-property-owning people.

In its review, The Guardian called the play “shattering, galvanizing, and very funny … a more perfect solo show? Broadway won’t see one for years.”

Schreck may have left town, but her plays keep getting local productions: Theater Schmeater staged “Creature,” Schreck’s play about 15th-century Christian mystic Margery Kempe, in 2016, and Seattle Public Theater produced her “Grand Concourse” the following year.

Also nominated for a Tony Award this year: Caitlin Kinnunen, up for best leading actress in a musical for her work in “The Prom,” about Broadway actors who were famous a long time ago and who travel to an Indiana town after hearing about a lesbian high-school student who was forbidden from bringing her girlfriend to prom. Kinnunen is originally from Camano Island; she moved to New York in 2008 to join the cast of “Spring Awakening.”

The 73rd annual Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 9.