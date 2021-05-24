Stephen Colbert is getting his crowd back.

The “Late Show” host will welcome back a full audience to the Ed Sullivan Theater for the June 14 show, his first in-person audience since March 16, 2020, CBS announced Monday.

“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” Colbert said in a statement. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”

Guests will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against coronavirus before entering the theater, but face masks will be optional, in compliance with state guidelines. Staff and crew members will continue regular COVID-19 testing and screening.

Colbert was the first late night host to return to the air after last spring’s shutdown. He temporarily worked from home in South Carolina, then returned to a mostly empty Ed Sullivan Theater in August.

Last week, he welcomed his first in-person guest in more than a year, actor John Krasinski, to promote “A Quiet Place Part II.”

Across town, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be packing 30 Rock “early next month,” the Daily News confirmed Monday. That audience will also have to be fully vaccinated. The NBC late night show brought back a limited capacity audience in late March.

“Saturday Night Live” returned to a full, live audience this weekend for its season finale. “Gutfeld!” on Fox News launched in early April with a small audience as well.