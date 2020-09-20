Here are the winners from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:

– – –

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

– – –

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

– – –

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

– – –

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

– – –

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

– – –

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

– – –

Outstanding comedy series

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

– – –

Outstanding variety talk series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie

Regina King, “Watchmen” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

– – –

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” (FX)

– – –

Outstanding limited series

“Watchmen” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding reality-competition program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

– – –

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (HBO)

– – –

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

– – –

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

– – –

Outstanding drama series

“Succession” (HBO)