Here are the winners from the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards:
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
Outstanding comedy series
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)
Outstanding variety talk series
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or a movie
Regina King, “Watchmen” (HBO)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a movie
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)
Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (HBO)
Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox” (Netflix)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” (HBO)
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie
Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” (FX)
Outstanding limited series
“Watchmen” (HBO)
Outstanding reality-competition program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (HBO)
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (HBO)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)
Outstanding drama series
“Succession” (HBO)