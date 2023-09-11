This season marks a period of profound change for Seattle’s arts scene. The pandemic has altered patrons’ arts-going habits, ticket and subscription sales are generally down, and there’s a sea-change in the leadership of our local arts organizations.
Among the tidal wave of change, there are bright spots, with some organizations doing better than they were pre-pandemic, and a whole host of exciting shows, concerts, exhibitions, movies, books and more slated for this fall.
Here’s your guide to what’s going on with the Seattle arts scene, and what to see and do over the next few months.
Why Seattle arts ticket sales are down nearly 25%
Since the pandemic hit, people haven’t returned to theaters, concert halls and museums as often as before. But some are betting on this season to turn the ship around.
Seattle arts undergoing a ‘once-in-a-generation’ leadership change
We’re seeing a remarkable turnover in arts leaders in Seattle. What’s behind it and what does it mean for the arts in this area?
8 biggest concerts coming to Seattle this fall
From Beyoncé and Death Cab for Cutie to Travis Scott, here are some of the biggest stars coming to the Seattle area through November.
6 must-see shows in Seattle this fall
This fall is full of theater to get excited about, from big-budget touring musicals to local world premieres and more. Here are six to get started.
9 Seattle-area art exhibits to catch this fall
This fall’s art shows offer something for everyone, from textiles to glass, and art heavyweights to emerging artists. Here are some highlights.
Movies our critic is looking forward to in fall 2023 (hint: it’s a short list)
The ongoing Hollywood writers strike means the fall movie season is a little unpredictable this year. Here’s a list of movies that are slated to open — for now.
The TV shows worth watching this fall
Instead of COVID disruption your fall TV lineup, this time it’s the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes. Expect more reality and streaming shows than normal.
Our critic recommends a dozen must-read new books this fall
From scintillating stories by longtime favorites to memoirs and more by local luminaries, here are Moira Macdonald’s recommendations for new books this fall.
Barbara Kingsolver, a ‘Jeopardy!’ ace and other author events to catch in the Seattle area
Pulitzer Prize winner Barbara Kingsolver, “Jeopardy!” ace Amy Schneider and National Book Award winner James McBride are among the authors coming to town this fall.
6 Seattle-area classical music picks for fall 2023
The Puget Sound region is home to some of the most imaginative and dedicated classical music artists and presenters. Here’s how to sample a variety of them.
Seattle dance performances you don’t want to miss this fall
Our arts critic picks a sampling of dance performances in store this fall, from classical ballet to ballroom to flamenco.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.