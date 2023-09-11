By

This season marks a period of profound change for Seattle’s arts scene. The pandemic has altered patrons’ arts-going habits, ticket and subscription sales are generally down, and there’s a sea-change in the leadership of our local arts organizations.

Among the tidal wave of change, there are bright spots, with some organizations doing better than they were pre-pandemic, and a whole host of exciting shows, concerts, exhibitions, movies, books and more slated for this fall.

Here’s your guide to what’s going on with the Seattle arts scene, and what to see and do over the next few months.

↓ 2023 FALL ARTS GUIDE ↓
Why Seattle arts ticket sales are down nearly 25%

Since the pandemic hit, people haven’t returned to theaters, concert halls and museums as often as before. But some are betting on this season to turn the ship around.

Seattle arts undergoing a ‘once-in-a-generation’ leadership change

We’re seeing a remarkable turnover in arts leaders in Seattle. What’s behind it and what does it mean for the arts in this area?

A shot of Beyoncé's famous "hands on" body suit during her "Renaissance World Tour" show at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

8 biggest concerts coming to Seattle this fall

From Beyoncé and Death Cab for Cutie to Travis Scott, here are some of the biggest stars coming to the Seattle area through November.

Abraham Kim, Joe Ngo, Brooke Ishibashi, Jane Lui, and Tim Liu in “Cambodian Rock Band ” at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. The show runs Sept. 29–Nov. 5 at Seattle’s ACT Theatre.

6 must-see shows in Seattle this fall

This fall is full of theater to get excited about, from big-budget touring musicals to local world premieres and more. Here are six to get started.

“In Full Bloom,” by Thandiwe Muriu is one of various artworks by women artists from Africa and the African diaspora on view in the Central District until the end of September as part of the indoor-outdoor exhibit “Femme Noire.”

9 Seattle-area art exhibits to catch this fall

This fall’s art shows offer something for everyone, from textiles to glass, and art heavyweights to emerging artists. Here are some highlights.

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi star as Elvis and Priscilla Presley in “Priscilla,” directed by Sofia Coppola.

Movies our critic is looking forward to in fall 2023 (hint: it’s a short list)

The ongoing Hollywood writers strike means the fall movie season is a little unpredictable this year. Here’s a list of movies that are slated to open — for now.

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott in "The Continental: From the World of John Wick."

The TV shows worth watching this fall

Instead of COVID disruption your fall TV lineup, this time it’s the dual writers’ and actors’ strikes. Expect more reality and streaming shows than normal.

Father and Son by Jonathan Raban.

Our critic recommends a dozen must-read new books this fall

From scintillating stories by longtime favorites to memoirs and more by local luminaries, here are Moira Macdonald’s recommendations for new books this fall.

Barbara Kingsolver will appear at Benaroya Hall on Oct. 16 to speak about her newest novel, “Demon Copperhead.”

Barbara Kingsolver, a ‘Jeopardy!’ ace and other author events to catch in the Seattle area

Pulitzer Prize winner Barbara Kingsolver, “Jeopardy!” ace Amy Schneider and National Book Award winner James McBride are among the authors coming to town this fall.

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason

6 Seattle-area classical music picks for fall 2023

The Puget Sound region is home to some of the most imaginative and dedicated classical music artists and presenters. Here’s how to sample a variety of them.

Whim W’him company dancers rehearse a new work by choreographer Dava Huesca.

Seattle dance performances you don’t want to miss this fall

Our arts critic picks a sampling of dance performances in store this fall, from classical ballet to ballroom to flamenco.

