This season marks a period of profound change for Seattle’s arts scene. The pandemic has altered patrons’ arts-going habits, ticket and subscription sales are generally down, and there’s a sea-change in the leadership of our local arts organizations.

Among the tidal wave of change, there are bright spots, with some organizations doing better than they were pre-pandemic, and a whole host of exciting shows, concerts, exhibitions, movies, books and more slated for this fall.

Here’s your guide to what’s going on with the Seattle arts scene, and what to see and do over the next few months.