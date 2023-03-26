Lester Chanin was asleep the night the paintings were taken. He was only 15, and though it happened more than 50 years ago, he still remembers waking the next day to a world that seemed irrevocably changed.

The painter, his uncle Bradford Boobis, had died hours earlier, an event Chanin described in a recent interview as like a “meteor dropping out of space.”

Then the paintings disappeared.

“It blew the family up,” Chanin said.

There’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Bradford Boobis. A tall man whose chiseled face was framed by a fluffed pompadour, Boobis was, to all appearances, a colorful, eccentric and professed minor celebrity. But to his family and followers, he was a towering figure — the sun around which the family orbited, according to Chanin.

Boobis had also, in his later life, started courting followers to a cultlike philosophical movement which he called Life, Infinity, Man (LIM). The philosophy was rooted in humanism and considered the “works of man” — such as fine art and scientific discoveries — to be holy. According to his followers, Boobis’ own paintings fit that criteria, and by extension, so did he.

“An amazing giant of a personality,” said Louis K. Meisel, who represented Boobis and displayed his paintings in his gallery.

Boobis died of a heart attack in 1972 at 44, leaving behind his wife, Shawn, and two children. That evening, according to family lore, four of his most dedicated devotees let themselves into Boobis’ studio on Central Park West, and three of them removed roughly a dozen of his paintings.

Boobis’ sudden death was an enormous blow to his family. Chanin, now 66 but then an impressionable and admiring teenager, felt it profoundly, as if the life force of his universe had been extinguished.

The disappearance of the paintings only compounded this sense of loss for Chanin. It was a feeling that would calcify over time into an obsession.

Rise of the artist

Bradford Boobis was born in 1927 with the name Milton Boobis. He was the sixth of seven children of Pearl and Benjamin, a pair of immigrants from what is now Ukraine who moved to New York in the early 1900s. Benjamin, a jeweler, eventually went blind and, unable to do his work, died in 1960 after taking cyanide, Chanin said. At 3, Milton survived a bout with rheumatic fever, but complications from the condition left him with an accelerated heartbeat. He grew up with a sense that time is fragile. “He knew he might die young,” his son, Barry, recalled.

While his siblings despised their last name and later pushed to legally change it, Barry said, Milton instead changed his first name. By the time he moved out of his parents’ house, at age 27, he would be Bradford Boobis.

Not long after his 18th birthday, with the United States embroiled in World War II, Boobis enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he formed a friendship with a man named Larry Chanin. After the war, Chanin started dating Boobis’ sister Zelda (she later changed her name to Barbara). Bradford, who planned to marry his girlfriend Sylvia Dworkin (she later changed her name to Shawn), encouraged Larry to marry Zelda. Once both couples were married, the four of them moved in together into an apartment in Manhattan, New York.

Both couples had children and eventually moved into separate apartments. Lester Chanin was born in 1956 to Larry and Barbara. In 1961, Bradford Boobis’ youngest son, Billy, died of spinal meningitis at age 3, and, in his grief, Boobis moved his family to Los Angeles.

Chanin was 9 when Boobis returned to New York. Perhaps none of the younger members of the Boobis family were more drawn to Bradford than Chanin, who had a strained relationship with his own father. Larry Chanin, who also worked in the art world, would call his son an “ooglie,” a made-up word meant to describe the slimy creatures that would crawl out from under rocks in Central Park at night.

A cult conceived and a growing obsession

As his reputation as a painter increased, Boobis was also starting to court people to what Chanin referred to as a “cult.” Boobis envisioned one day building elaborate LIM temples that would be decorated with great art, including his own paintings.

It is unknown how many followers Boobis had amassed at the time of his death, though Chanin estimated it was a “very small number.” His most ardent supporters included Chanin’s parents, Boobis’ mistress and a man in London to whom the paintings were sent, Chanin said, but there is no available documentation of official meetings. Boobis’ wife did not appear to be involved in LIM.

To Boobis’ followers, his paintings held a spiritual significance. His plan, according to Barry, was for the paintings to be kept together for posterity. But fearing that his widow might sell them, his followers had moved quickly to spirit them away and ship them to an unknown destination.

LIM ended after Boobis’ death.

A few years later, in his early 20s, Chanin became close to Barry, his cousin. Barry persuaded him to pursue art, and after dropping out of SUNY New Paltz, Chanin moved in with Barry.

Chanin soon found himself as enthralled with Barry as he had been with his father. Like his father, Barry had personal charisma and experienced family tragedy. His mother, Shawn, Boobis’ widow, died by suicide when she jumped out of a building about 15 years after Bradford’s death, Barry said. Shawn had been subsisting on profits from her husband’s remaining paintings that had not been sent overseas.

“She vowed that if her money ever runs out, she’s not going to live on the street. And her money ran out pretty quickly,” Barry said.

Eventually, Chanin fell out with Barry, resumed his undergraduate studies at Hunter College and, in 1981, married a singer.

Chanin divorced and remarried. He later had two children with his second wife, finished law school and went on to become an insurance and appellate lawyer in New York. But, he said, he could never shake the feeling that something essential had gone missing along with those paintings.

Chanin had long known the paintings had been whisked away to London, but it wasn’t until the final years of his father’s life — Larry died in 2015 — that he learned the whole truth about how the paintings got there. Chanin’s mother had refused to discuss the night the paintings were taken, but after she had died, Larry told his son everything, including that Larry himself was involved.

Chanin had learned the three people who removed the paintings had shipped them to a supporter of Boobis’ living in Britain, who apparently had ties to the royal family but whose name had been lost to time.

When Barry and Chanin were living together in their 20s, Barry told him about the supporter. Chanin used an online database that tracks the genealogical history of the British peerage and unearthed a name that looked similar: the Honorable Robert Anthony Rayne. Rayne, now in his early 70s, is the son of Max Rayne, a noble English lord. Chanin also found a contact email.

The first thing Chanin did after learning of Rayne’s identity was provide his contact information to Barry. In Chanin’s mind, Barry, as the lone surviving member of Boobis’ immediate family — and now full-time painter — maintained legal rights to the paintings, though Rayne claims he is the rightful owner. Even though Barry said in a recent interview he considers himself to be the owner of the paintings, he has no interest in claiming them because he believes his own works are the continuation of his father’s legacy.

Rayne was in New York in 1972 when he received the call from Boobis’ mistress that Boobis had died. The paintings were then shipped to Rayne’s home overseas.

In December 2017, Chanin arranged an in-person meeting between Rayne and the Boobis family at a restaurant in New York. Rayne claimed he did not know the family was interested in the works and insisted he could not display them until he created high-resolution photographs of them, an expensive and time-consuming process.

As to his legal claim to the works, Rayne said he received documents stipulating the paintings should be sent to him and that he was not to resell them, though he declined to provide copies of those documents.

Chanin continued to trade emails with Rayne and his son, Damian, for several years, asking for the paintings. In June 2021, Rayne finally relented. Chanin reconnected with Meisel, who then reached out to Rayne directly and offered to host a showing. Rayne agreed to send the paintings to New York so they could be exhibited on one condition: They were to be shipped back to London immediately afterward.

Chanin agreed. The show was set for June 2022 at the Meisel Gallery — a 20,000-square-foot building owned by the same man who had displayed Boobis’ works before his death.

Soon after the show opened, Chanin stepped inside Meisel’s gallery, where, 50 years later, Boobis’ paintings were once again on display on American soil.

It felt “surreal,” he said, to walk through the gallery with his uncle’s paintings affixed to the white walls, a triumphant new swagger in his step.

But even after the Meisel showing, Boobis remains a footnote in the modern art world. A Boobis painting not part of Rayne’s collection, “Who is Andrea?,” which initially sold for $25,000 in 1974, was recently purchased in an auction for $1,000 and sent to the buyer in New York: Chanin.