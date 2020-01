The 77th Golden Globe Awards have come and gone, but not without its share of buzzy moments to keep the three-hour-plus show interesting — and as awkward as the laughs elicited from Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue.

Despite the host’s apolitical directive, many of the winners used their time onstage to pontificate, inspire and unintentionally go viral.

Here are seven must-see moments from Sunday’s show:

Tom Hanks holds a master class in acting: Beloved film star Tom Hanks accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award with an emotional tribute to his family and an extended speech about the acting craft, which had the galaxy of stars in the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom rapt with admiration.

“You’re a dope if you don’t steal from everybody you’ve ever worked with, and I’ve stolen from the likes of the people that only need one name,” he said, name-checking Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan and others with whom he has shared the screen.

Kate McKinnon gets personal introducing Ellen DeGeneres: “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon basically auditioned to host the Golden Globes next year with her presentation of Carol Burnett Award recipient Ellen DeGeneres. The sketch comic praised DeGeneres as a trailblazer for her and the LGBTQ community, listing both the physical and “spiritual” gifts that the “Ellen” star gave her. A pair of Stan Smith sneakers and a sense of self were among said gifts.

Patricia Arquette gets political (again): “The Act” star Patricia Arquette sobered up the boozy awards show by lobbing some truth bombs during her politically minded speech. “We’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” Arquette said. “We will see a country on the brink of war in the United States of America; a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites; young people risking their lives, traveling across the world; people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads.”

Ramy Youssef bests Michael Douglas: “Ramy” star Ramy Youssef seemed equally flummoxed by his surprise win for best actor in a TV musical or comedy. The Egyptian-American creator said that even his mom “was rooting for Michael Douglas” because “Egyptians love Michael Douglas.”

Michelle Williams champions a woman’s right to choose: “Fosse/Verdon” star Michelle Williams, who may or may not be pregnant, used her lead actress in a limited series or TV movie speech to inspire women to vote in their own self-interest. And she definitely inspired presenter Tiffany Haddish, who let her boisterous support be known as she audibly cheered on the actress while standing onstage next to her.

Brad Pitt jokes about dating and “Titanic”: The much-anticipated Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston moment at the Globes never really materialized, but the “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” star was well aware of his romantic reputation when he accepted the award for supporting actor in a movie.

“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating. It’d just be awkward,” he said.

Just before that, Pitt praised his “partner in crime, LDC” (Leonardo DiCaprio) and made a “Titanic” quip about two decades too late.

Joaquin Phoenix says no to “private jets to Palm Springs”: No one ever really knows what to expect when Joaquin Phoenix takes the stage at an awards show. In a sincere but shambling speech for his lead actor in a drama win, the “Joker” star began by thanking Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. for “recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change,” a reference to the plant-based dinner being served in the ballroom.

He then addressed how the fake competition among nominees is “created to sell advertisements for the TV show.” After that, he urged his fellow stars to “make changes and sacrifices” in their own lives, in particular by not taking “private jets to Palm Springs to the awards and back.”