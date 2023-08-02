Taylor Swift has reportedly given $100,000 bonuses to the truck drivers who have been transporting her concert equipment across the country during her epic Eras tour.

The “Midnights” artist gifted about 50 drivers $100,000 each, adding up to approximately $5 million total, according to TMZ. The report described the payments as “end of tour bonuses” for the drivers employed during the United States leg of the tour — which is set to conclude this month with six shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.

The Grammy winner also doled out a “very generous” unspecified amount to other members of her production crew, including band members, dancers, caterers and lighting and sound technicians, TMZ reported. She reportedly distributed the bonuses before her Saturday concert in Santa Clara.

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for confirmation.

Swift is scheduled to play SoFi on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 before heading to Mexico City and then on to Europe. Her sold-out greatest-hits tour launched in March and is projected to make more than $1 billion by the time it ends next year.

The Eras tour also marks Swift’s first traveling show in five years.

“I don’t know how to process all of this and the way it’s making me feel right now,” the “Lavender Haze” hitmaker told concertgoers on opening night in Glendale, Ariz.

“I can’t even go into how much I missed you because there’s no way to verbalize it.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.