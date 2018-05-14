Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in numerous smaller projects and became outspoken as an advocate for those with mental illness.

LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the “Superman” film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana, posted a notice on its website saying that Ms. Kidder had died Sunday at her home there. She was 69.

No further details were given and messages left with Ms. Kidder’s representatives were not immediately returned.

“Superman” was a superhero blockbuster two decades before comic-book movies became the norm at the top of the box office.

Both Ms. Kidder and co-star Reeve, who played Superman, were relative unknowns when they got their leading parts, and neither saw many major roles afterward. Reeve died in 2004.

The Canadian-born Ms. Kidder also appeared in 1975’s “The Great Waldo Pepper” with Robert Redford and 1978’s “The Amityville Horror.”

Ms. Kidder has said signing on to the film also marked the end of her first marriage to novelist Thomas McGuane, the father of her only child, daughter Maggie, as he wanted her to be a “subservient writer’s wife.”

The film shot her to international fame — something she later called “the weirdest thing in the world.”

“I still get stopped for being Lois Lane, and I’m 60 and have two grandchildren,” she told The AV Club. “So it’s kind of weird.”

Ms. Kidder and Reeve reprised their roles as the famous duo three more times, in 1980’s “Superman II,” 1983’s “Superman III,” and 1987’s “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.”

Outside of Krypton, Ms. Kidder maintained a steady stream of roles, including the 1981 film “Heartaches” and a 2002 Broadway gig in “The Vagina Monologues,” as well as appearances on TV shows in the 2000s, including “Law & Order: SVU,” “The L Word,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Smallville” and “R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour,” which won her an Emmy in 2015.

Ms. Kidder was a longtime mental-health advocate, as her battle with bipolar disorder played out in the public eye in the late ’90s.

Her cause of death was not immediately known.