LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Americans’ 3-0 win over Chile set a record for the most-watched group-stage Women’s World Cup match on U.S. English-language television.

Fox drew 5,324,000 viewers for Sunday’s game, topping 4,492,000 for the Americans’ 0-0 group-stage draw against Sweden in 2015. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

In addition, Sunday’s match averaged 84,000 viewers online, the second-most streamed Women’s World Cup match.

The first two U.S. matches averaged 3,975,000, up 2 percent from 3,902,000 from four years ago.

The U.S. has advanced to the knockout stage and will finish group play on Thursday against Sweden.

