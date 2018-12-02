“Berlin Station” is back with a new season and a new character; Garth Brooks spreads his magic in a concert at Notre Dame.

‘Nightflyers’

Premiere of a series based on George R.R. Martin’s pre-“Game of Thrones” science-fiction/horror novella. Scientists and crew, including a genetically enhanced human, a violence-prone telepath and a xeno-biologist, journey on the Nightflyer, a haunted spaceship, to make contact with alien life known as the Volcryn; 10 p.m. Sunday on Syfy.

Also on Sunday

“Garth: Live at Notre Dame,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Country Music Hall-of-Famer Garth Brooks performs at the University of Notre Dame’s 80,000-seat Indiana stadium that sold out in three hours for the October concert.

“Dancing With The Stars: Juniors,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The semifinals with remaining contestants actor Miles Brown, actress Ariana Greenblatt, professional skateboarder Sky Brown and singer/actress Mackenzie Ziegler, and their professional partners.

“Life-Size 2,” 9 p.m. (FREEFORM): Premiere of sequel to the popular 2000 Disney Channel original movie, bringing back Tyra Banks as fashionista doll come to life Eve.

“Berlin Station,” 9 p.m. (EPIX): Season-three premiere of drama following CIA agents in Germany’s capital, this season adding actor James Cromwell as a new character, onetime CIA legend Gilbert Dorn.

“Rel,” 9:30 p.m. (KCPQ): Brittany’s estranged mom shows up unexpectedly in hopes of being reunited with her daughter; Rel persuades Brittany to give her a second chance, but Brittany worries her mom isn’t the changed woman she claims to be.

“The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Victoria’s Secret models holiday special features musical performances by Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora and Shawn Mendes.

“Camping,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Season-one finale; an obsessively organized, controlling woman gathers together her meek sister, her ex-best friend and a free-spirited tagalong for a back-to-nature camping trip to celebrate her husband’s 45th birthday.

“Tree-Climbing Lions,” 10 p.m. (NAT GEO WILD): A look at lions in Uganda that spend much of their lives in the trees, a rare and mysterious behavior seen few other places in Africa.

Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com. Program times may vary depending on your cable provider or service.