‘The Spanish Princess’

Premiere of historical drama miniseries based on the books by Philippa Gregory; Catherine of Aragon, the beautiful teenage princess of Spain, arrives in England with her court to marry Prince Arthur, who dies suddenly, leading her to set her sights on the new heir, the charismatic and headstrong Prince Harry, the future King Henry VIII; 8 p.m. Sunday on STARZ.

Also on Sunday

“World of Dance,” 8 p.m. (KING): Season-three finale; the top act from each division and a wild card compete for the title of Best in the World and the $1 million grand prize; Derek and Ne-Yo perform with special guests.

“The Red Line,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): After hearing Paul’s testimony about Harrison’s shooting, Daniel has an angry outburst that puts his lawsuit against Paul at risk; Jira’s first meeting with her birth mother doesn’t go as expected; Tia makes enemies after giving a powerful speech.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): When Lisa’s college fund goes missing, the documentary crime series “Deadline Springfield” goes in-depth to solve the case.

“American Idol,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Top six performances and results, with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“Real Housewives of the Potomac,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season-four premiere; Ashley and Michael are in baby-making mode; Candiace invites her half-brother to the nuptials, causing her mother to launch a verbal attack.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” 9 p.m. (E!): Kim decides to follow in her father’s footsteps and pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer; Kourtney worries that Mason is growing up too fast; Scott encourages Khloe to resurrect her career as an artist.

“Unforgotten on Masterpiece,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Cassie and Sunny get closer to the truth about Hayley’s disappearance, but the case takes a devastating turn for Cassie.

“Good Girls,” 10 p.m. (KING): With Beth determined to lead a new crime-free life, a desperate Ruby and Annie go behind her back to strike a new deal with Rio.

