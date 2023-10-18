From light shows and markets to theatrical performances, we want to share the cornucopia of Seattle-area holiday events happening this year with readers! Give us the details about your event (or an event you know of) in the form below by Oct. 30 so we can consider it for our 2023 holiday season event listing.

Events will be shared online and in print as part of our holiday guide in mid-November. Please note that submitting your event does not guarantee inclusion.