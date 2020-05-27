Stormy Daniels is going to space — at least in cartoon form.

Daniels, the adult-film actress who says she had an affair with Donald Trump, is cocreating the comic-book series “Stormy Daniels: Space Force” with Darren G. Davis and TidalWave Productions, the Vancouver, Washington-based publisher announced Tuesday.

In the comic, Capt. Stormy Daniels commands a for-hire starship as the United Republic of Earth is led by OrDon, who is rendered with an orange hue. TidalWave calls the series, which apparently is not for young children, “Barbarella-meets-Star Trek-meets-Stripperella.”

The series is set to launch this fall, scripted by Michael Frizell and Andrew Shayde (best known for “Amazing Race”) and drawn by Pablo Martinena, with featured covers by Bill Walko and Agung Prabowo.

An animated show led by the Bohemia Group is also in development, TidalWave says.

TidalWave previously created a comic book titled “Female Force: Stormy Daniels,” which told the story of her path as an adult-entertainment performer, beginning in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, clubs. Davis says that he met Daniels in February at a Tacoma, Washington, comedy show and that they talked about collaborating further.

“She has a lot of ideas, and she is so funny, and I love her wit,” Davis told The Washington Post on Tuesday, noting that the project will include the release of action figures.

“TidalWave has been so generous with allowing my input,” Daniels said in a statement.

Last week, Michael Cohen, a former attorney for Trump, was released from prison because of coronavirus concerns. Cohen entered a guilty plea in 2018, saying in part that he arranged to pay off two women to not tell their stories of alleged affairs with Trump before the presidential election. As The Post reported at the time, the details Cohen described “matched payments made to former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult-film star Stormy Daniels.”

TidalWave announced the comic as Trump is moving forward on plans for his real-life Space Force, a new branch of the military. This month, he unveiled the Space Force flag, featuring a logo that some observers have said visually quotes “Star Trek.”