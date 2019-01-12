PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine newspaper that horrified author Stephen King by dropping its local book review coverage is using his complaint to boost digital subscriptions.

King, who lives in Bangor, complained Friday about the Portland Press Herald’s decision to stop publishing freelance-written reviews of books about Maine or written by Maine authors and urged his 5.1 million Twitter followers to retweet his message .

The paper responded by promising to reinstate the local book reviews if 100 of King’s followers purchased digital subscriptions to the newspaper.

As of Saturday morning, it had added 71 new subscribers.