BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Glenn Close, songwriter Diane Warren and “Free Solo” climber Alex Honnold are among the stars mingling ahead of this year’s luncheon for Oscar nominees.

Close, Honnold and director Phil Lord spoke in a circle for about 20 minutes as other guests, including best original song nominee Warren and actor Chris O’Dowd, entered the gathering at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Close sampled appetizers and Lord wondered aloud if it was too early for a cocktail. The event includes a class photo of this year’s nominees.

The private luncheon is a chance for nominees to get to know one another ahead of the Feb. 24 Academy Awards ceremony. It comes without fear of winning or losing, and producers often offer tips for how to navigate the ceremony.