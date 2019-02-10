LONDON (AP) — Hollywood stars and British royalty are gathering in London for the British Academy Film Awards, where “The Favourite” is living up to its name by leading the race for trophies.

The royal tragi-comedy has 12 nominations, including best picture, for the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars. Olivia Colman is favored to take the best-actress prize for her performance as Britain’s 18th-century Queen Anne.

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, will join Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis and other stars for Sunday’s ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” lunar drama “First Man,” Mexican memoir “Roma” and the musical melodrama “A Star Is Born” each received seven nominations for the prizes, which come two weeks before Hollywood’s Academy Awards on Feb. 24.