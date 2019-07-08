NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — The man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar could be forced to testify about what happened to a cellphone wanted by the defense.

A Massachusetts judge has ordered the accuser, his parents and his lawyer to appear in court Monday if the phone cannot be found by then.

The accuser’s lawyer said last month that the phone was missing and they were trying to find backup copies of its contents.

Spacey’s lawyers say they need the phone to try to recover texts they claim were deleted and would help Spacey’s defense.

Spacey is accused of groping the then 18-year-old man in Nantucket in 2016. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

The accuser dropped a civil lawsuit against Spacey last week.